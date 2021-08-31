Sampson Home Health closing

CLINTON — Sampson Regional Medical Center will close the doors at Sampson Home Health, which has served Sampson County and surrounding areas with home health services for many years. Hospital leaders called the decision a “difficult” one forced on them as the COVID-19 pandemic and a national healthcare worker shortage collide, posing unprecedented challenges for the healthcare industry.

The closure will be effective Sept. 27, 2021.

Like most other healthcare organizations, Sampson Regional Medical Center has faced hardship in recruitment and retention of clinical staff.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has further complicated an already challenging situation,” the Sampson Regional statement read. “Experienced healthcare workers are retiring earlier than planned, and younger workers are reconsidering their careers in healthcare. The mass exit of healthcare workers within the industry, coupled with fewer trained workers to replace them, has left hospitals competing for travel workers who take temporary assignments.”

Sampson Home Health has not been untouched by the critical staffing shortage, and reliance on costly contract workers is not sustainable, according to the hospital’s Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Human Resources, Jerry Heinzman.

“Not only are we up against other healthcare organizations that are vying to fill vacant positions,” said Heinzman, “but this situation leaves us in a very unfortunate position to prioritize which areas of our business we allocate personnel.”

The hospital’s executive leadership and Board of Trustees are committed to the hospital remaining strong, viable, and well positioned to serve the community’s medical needs, the hospital press release stated. Hospital officials said that, while Sampson Regional has appreciated the opportunity to care for home health patients, “there is great confidence in other agencies who can fill the void.”

“Essential hospital services, such as emergency care, medical-surgical care, and labor and delivery cannot be met by any other business in the county,” the hospital statement read. “The community depends on and deserves its local hospital to serve them with great care and to be there during a time of need.”

“We know difficult decisions like this impact lives — for our patients, our staff, and all of their families. We do not take that lightly. Of upmost consideration is how our patients can otherwise be served by the community with valuable home health services and how we can preserve employment for staff who are displaced by the closure,” said Dr. Shawn Howerton, Chief Executive and Chief Medical Officer for Sampson Regional Medical Center.

Howerton previously lamented the effects the pandemic has had on staff, saying that turnover and an overall shortage of staff has spiked along with COVID cases, especially as the Delta variant has reared its ugly head.

Patients will not be left unserved as a result of the closure. Timely notice was provided to patients and their referring providers, and Sampson Home Health has worked with other agencies to ensure a safe transition plan that does not leave a gap in patient care.

“The closure of home health services will allow the hospital to consolidate resources and redeploy staff where the needs are greatest and most critical,” the hospital release stated. “Staff affected by the closure will have the opportunity to accept other similar positions within the organization where there are vacancies and unmet needs.”