Crimewatch

. 2(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 23 — Uriel Vazquez Ruiz, 24, of 105 Don St., Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Sept. 13.

• Aug. 24 — Christopher Khylige Trowell, 19, of 232 Brantwood Court, Roseboro, was charged with discharging weapon into occupied dwelling/motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting public officer and failure to appear. No bond listed; court date is Sept. 17.

• Aug. 24 — Kacey Jane Turner, 20, of 686 Dewitt Williams, Autryville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen firearm. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 24 — Michael Jaquan Murphy, 23, of 1423 Wilmington Road, Turkey, was charged selling a Schedule II controlled substance, delivering a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and orders for arrest. Bond set at $18,000; court date is Sept. 24.

• Aug. 24 — Antwan Romeo Rich, 27, of 596 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with domestic criminal trespass. No bond set; court date is Sept. 21.

• Aug. 24 — Charles Dewey Locklear, 34, of 209 Soles Road, Whiteville, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting public officer, breaking and entering, breaking and entering to terrorize/injure, communicating threats, assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property, domestic violence protective order violation, larceny, possession of stolen goods, conspiracy, robbery with a dangerous weapon and failure to appear on charges of assault on a female and injury to personal property. Bond set at $240,000; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 25 — David Michael Shag Tyndall, 23, of 461 Ashley Lynn Lane, Dunn, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 25 — Davanika Chardaye McLean, 27, of 1100 N. Fayetteville Ave., Dunn, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and order for arrest. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Sept. 14.

• Aug. 25 — Ezekiel Rashawn Williams, 26, of 172 Circle Island Drive, Dunn, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor larceny and order for arrest. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Sept. 14.

• Aug. 25 — Elijah Brent Bullard, 31, of 254 Stanford Drive, Pembroke, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Sept. 17.

• Aug. 25 — Otis Edward Jones, 23, of 511 Hobbs St., Roseboro, was charged with second degree trespass and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Sept. 1.

• Aug. 25 — Charles Dewey Locklear, 34, of 209 Soles Road, Whiteville, was charged with larceny of motor vehicle and failure to appear on a charge of domestic violence protective order violation. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Sept. 30.

• Aug. 26 — Joseph Michael Phillips, 31, of 6551 Roanoke Road, Newton Grove, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Sept. 22.

• Aug. 26 — Christopher Wyatt Christman, 35, of 4839 Coastal Drive Southeast, Southport, was charged with habitual felon. No bond listed; court date is Oct. 5.

• Aug. 26 — William D. Henry, 41, of 232 Brantwood Court, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and resisting public officer. No bond listed; court date is Sept. 14.

• Aug. 26 — Heather Lee Jean Wright, 36, of 2844 Claudes Drag Road, Roseboro, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 29.

• Aug. 27 — Joseph Beatty, 46, of 3004 Mintz Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 2.

• Aug. 29 — Tommy John Greene, 38, of 710 Mill Creek Church Road, Roseboro, was charged with probation violation and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Bond set at $10,500; court date is Sept. 15.

• Aug. 29 — Patrick Tim, 34, of 303 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Sept. 21.

• Aug. 29 — Blair Nicole Ayton, 24, of 101 Laural Wood Lane, Salemburg, was charged with identity theft, shoplifting concealment of goods and order for arrest. Bond set at $9,500; court date is Aug. 31.

• Aug. 29 — Devon Michelle Owens, 31, of 25 Woodcrest Ave., Clinton, was charged with fictitious information to officer and failure to appear. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 2.

• Aug. 30 — Victor Manuel Antonio-Marcial, 22, of 2627 Atlantic St., Durham, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Oct. 27.

• Aug. 30 — Ivan Oscari Elias, 28, of 3168 HB Lewis Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and speeding. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Nov. 17.

• Aug. 30 — Francisco Javier Adame, 61, of 103 Oakland Blvd., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and possession of open container. Bond set at $750; court date is Oct. 12.

• Aug. 30 — Delano Rayquon McLean, 22, of 6470 Brookshire St., Fayetteville, was charged with felony conspiracy, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and breaking and entering. Bond set at $100,000; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 30 — Scottie Crumb, 61, of 332 Trinity Garden Lane, Linden, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 30 — Colin Kelly Lockamy, 78, of 134 W. Second St., Garland, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Nov. 4.

• Aug. 30 — Marlene McDonald Peele, 55, of 104 Haley Lane, Godwin, was charged with trespassing. No bond set; court date is Sept. 20.

• Aug. 30 — Charles Dewey Locklear, 34, of 209 Soles Road, Whiteville, was charged with injury to real property. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 27.

• Aug. 30 — Deron Chevella McIntyre, 31, of 626 Coharie Village, Apt. B, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering to terrorize/injure. No bond set; court date is Sept. 17.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.