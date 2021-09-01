Pantry officially open at Clinton HS

Shelves still housed boxes full of resources for students yet to be unpacked. The pantry is open to any and all CHS students. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — With the first week of school now concluded, the new food pantry for the students at Clinton High held its grand opening this past Friday.

Shelves upon shelves of food and more were packed high with everything students could imagine. Ramen noodles, fruit cups, an assortment of canned veggies, cereal, mac and cheese, juice, chips and many more were available. It was no ordinary pantry, but more like a mini Dark Horse grocery store.

The ribbon cutting was held earlier in August, and the pantry officially opened on Friday. The pantry is located directly inside the school on the second floor and is open to all student use from 1:45 to 3 p.m. every Friday. Any and all members of the community can volunteer to donate and help restock the pantry so students have access to supplemental food they may need.

This was a massive group project between members of the Clinton City Schools, ASPIRE/Action Pathways, Second Harvest Food Bank and the NC Community Action Association, with the goal being to fight food insecurity, especially for students who may need food to make it through the weekend when not at school.

Despite all the food that was on display during the pantry’s first day, there were still an abundance of unopened boxes filled with even more items that hadn’t been shelved yet.

Clinton City Schools Board of Education Chairperson Dr. Linda Brunson also noted that there were coolers that hadn’t arrived for the grand opening. Soon, students will not only have non-perishable items, but will soon have access to products like milk or fresh produce and other items that may need refrigeration.

During the first day, students had to sign up to get into the pantry. Every Friday into the future, students are only required to show up to use it. According to the rules, students are not allowed to just walk in and out at will, due to the ongoing health issues involving COVID. Only four students are to be inside the pantry at a time. There will be a sign-in sheet at the entrance that students must sign before they collect any products.

Students will also have to use the hand sanitizer present at the sign-in desk, as well as wear disposable gloves. Afterward, students will be given plastic grocery bags to store what they claim from the pantry. From there they are free to get as much as they want or at least as much as their bags can fit.

Students are encouraged, however, to only touch the items they plan to take home.

Since the pantry is still new and what it provides hasn’t start circulating yet the opening day didn’t have an enormous turnout.

A couple teachers shared these thoughts about the pantry.

“I think that the pantry is great and the kids were excited to go after I asked them who wanted to go use it,” Alandra Williams, EC teacher said. “I think that it is going to really mean a lot to them.”

“I think that some of them are going to be very glad that we have it,” EC substitute teacher Sonya McNeil said. “As you can see, the kids were just so excited. Whenever Friday hits, you’ll be able to see just how much it means to a lot of these kids.”

Dr. Brunson also shared that students can get into the pantry outside of Friday if they are really in need of it. They just need to ask CHS principal Susan Westerbeek for entry. There will also be volunteers present every Friday to help assist with the pantry needs.

