The ‘Ultimate’ experience expands

Rae’s Lit Candles one of the over 20 plus vendors selling out of The Ultimate Gallery. Pictured from, left, The Ultimate Gallery owner/operator Michelle Cooper, Nydea Matiney Morgan, Platinum Boutique owner and SvNArrow owner Akil Asim the day before Grand Opening. SvNArrow a clothing brand owned and operated by Akil Asim, another of The Ultimate Gallery’s many different lines of products. Tracy Bass, another of the vendors, and her business Crafty Creations.

CLINTON — Blessings continue to flow down on The Ultimate Gallery and owner/operator Michelle Cooper as the business got a major upgrade. After saying goodbye to its old location they have expanded and moved into the heart of downtown Clinton.

Their new place, located at 104 E. Main St., is a massive 4800 sq. ft. building with way more space than they ever had before. With a new place comes new operating hours which are Tues.-Fri. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sat. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. It used to house the Family Christian Bookstore.

While this was a huge boost for The Ultimate Gallery it was one that was somewhat unexpected according to Cooper.

“This move was I guess destined, we really didn’t ask to move,” Cooper said. “The building we were in was being sold but the price, we didn’t really agree with.”

“Then we were told about another place that was available and so we went to check it out,” Cooper continued. “When we saw how much space there was, being this was an existing business, the thought was `this business can sustain itself so why not share. ′”

Sharing the business isn’t a new concept for The Ultimate Gallery as the idea of growing them together has always been a leading principal.

With that being the case, since relocating, they now house over 20 plus vendors inside their new building with more still incoming.

They’ve got everything from home decor, clothing/lingerie, jewelry, candles, antique furniture, beauty supplies and much much more. Of course Cooper’s infamous custom made floral arrangements are still among the many products one can find.

Just like before everything sold is handcrafted and from already established personal/individual businesses.

“We just started sharing spaces and as we reached out to people they just kept saying yeah yeah yeah and now we’re here,” Cooper stated with a smile. “Everybody that has joined us was already established as well, none of these are new businesses. I just offered them a store front opportunity.”

The Ultimate Gallery’s Vendors include:

•Tracy Bass — Crafty Creations

•Nydea Matiney Morgan — Platinum Boutique

•Johnny Lee Wilson — Myster BottomHalf

•Karen Moore — Be More Impowered

•Mahnji Henry — Medneccisties.LLC

•Sonja Jacobs Whitted — Rejuvenations Beauty Supply Store

Evelyn McCalop — Shelia’s Inspirational Gifts

•Coreisha Owens — My Sacred Blossom

•Jacquetta Taylor — Rae’s Lit Candles

•LaCole Tatum — The LaCole Collection

•Akil Asim — SvNArrow

•Devonte Mathis — M & M’s Balloons & Gifts

•Bianca Chanel — BCrafty

•Peloy Inga — Sincere Creations

•C&B’s Snack Rack — Bernestine Bryant

•Tachona Nelson — Tashona’s Balloon’s & Event Planning

•Vickie Jefferson — Vickie J’s Gifted Hands

•Jessica McQueen — Fonje’ Intimate Apparel

•James A Williamson — Williamson’s Antique Furniture

Now with a bigger space, more vendors and new local a sense of overwhelming filled Cooper. Never forgetting that faith led her steps, she didn’t forget to acknowledge her savor.

“Woohoo, I can’t stop hollering since all this has happened or crying for that matter but they’re happy tears,” Cooper said. “I’m just really overwhelmed with joy and to be able to see the promises of God fulfilled it’s more than amazing.”

“I excited about what’s next, the City of Clinton and our neighbors here have been welcoming,” she added. “So again we are very excited and I just know that this is destined, I can just feel it.”

