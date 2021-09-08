Dollar General coming to Turkey

A first for the town, new store adds to slew across Sampson

The outside view of the new Dollar General in Turkey with an unfinished parking lot. Dollar General is coming soon to the corner of Daniel Street, off N.C. 24, is looking for new hires to bring more jobs to Turkey. Construction crews are still on site working on the new Dollar General in Turkey.

TURKEY — New businesses arriving is always a positive sign of growth, especially for the many small towns in Sampson County. Those growing signs are coming to Turkey with construction underway for a new Dollar General.

Dollar General is not an uncommon store franchise for the Sampson County area. A new one just opened north of Clinton, which is already home to several others. Newton Grove, Salemburg and Roseboro also have locations. For Turkey, however, this is a first.

While construction is ongoing there wasn’t an expected completion date set yet. Mayor Max Pope speculated that construction could be done as early as the end of the month. He also noted that the actual opening of the store could be around mid-October.

The new store is located at Daniel Street and N.C. 24, easily spotted for motorists traveling around eastern Sampson, between Clinton and Warsaw. That heavily-trafficked site was the ideal one, initially targeted when talks for a Dollar General began back in March.

Since Dollar General is a place always desired by the town, Pope shared insight into just how they finally got the ball rolling on making it happen and why they chose to put it where it is.

“We always wanted a Dollar General and what some of us started doing was trying to figure out just where we were going to put it,” Pope stated. “After we made a couple of phone calls to the people that owned the property, we asked the owner if they’d be interested in selling it and it was a ‘no.’”

“After I expressed the interest of putting a Dollar General there they thought it over,” Pope continued. “Then I made a few more phone calls after that. Before long, a price was negotiated and the rest is history.”

Members of the town board are excited about the prospect since they’ve been wanting a Dollar General for awhile. That was a sentiment shared by Pope.

“Everybody is just pleased about us acquiring the Dollar General,” Pope said. “Honestly, we’re just tickled that one has finally set down in Turkey. This gives us a really strong business downtown and we’re looking for a high level of patronage from the community.”

It’ll be a big day once it’s open, as Dollar General joins Elizabeth’s Pecan Products and others who have established themselves off of N.C. 24 in recent years. Pope hopes for a grand opening event for Dollar General, but that has not been set.

“We had talked to them about a grand opening and the only people at the location now are the builders,” Pope said. “They did say that when the manager and a couple of the employees get there that they’d talk to us about a grand opening.”

“They typically don’t do that and I don’t want to cramp their style because, quite frankly, we’re just after a high volume of sales coming out of Dollar General,” Pope added.

“I couldn’t be more pleased,” the mayor remarked.

