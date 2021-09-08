Hobbton mourns Cannady

Sadness has enveloped the Hobbton community with the loss of a longtime bus driver and cafeteria worker. Courtesy photo Cards were created in memory of Lisa Cannady, who had strong roots in the community, often being the one folks turned to when they needed to know something or needed help. Courtesy photo A ribbon was placed for the memory of Lisa Cannady. Courtesy photo Lisa Cannady Courtesy photo

HOBBTON — A longtime bus driver and cafeteria worker for the Hobbton School District will be sorely missed after passing away on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The late Lisa Cannady, a bus driver for Hobbton Middle School, had strong roots in the community, often being the one folks turned to when they needed to know something or needed help, friends say. She also worked in the Hobbton High School cafeteria.

Hobbton Middle School Assistant Principal Alicia Leach, who also coordinated the buses, said that Cannady was the kind who would do whatever she could to help others.

“Cannady droves buses, and I think I counted this up correctly, but over 37 years,” said Leach. “She had a really big heart.”

“She was a dedicated bus driver,” said Shanna Lewis in a comment on a Facebook post from the school . “She and I both drove for 30-plus years together.”

“I remember every evening sitting and talking with her just before we got on the buses,” said Lewis. “You will be missed dearly Lisa.”

Friends say she knew much about the community, and had a deep love for all of her kids. Students spent time working on cards for the family, money was collected for them, all an outpouring of support.

“Mrs. Lisa had a bigger than life personality,” the post from Hobbton Middle School read. “She cared wholeheartedly and made an impact on all her students at HMS.”

Friends said that she loved her coworkers and the students, focusing on trying to brighten their day. Leach said her loss is like “a piece of the puzzle missing”.

“It’s a huge impact,” said Leach. “One of the students even said that they lived on her road.”

The school posted pictures of the students working on those cards, on which Teresa Lee said that it was a “sweet way to remember her.”

“She did love all her kids,” Lee commented. “Got them to school safely and showed them love. They were all precious in her eyes.”

Cannady was known for sharing her personal life with her students, like when her daughter got married or she had a new grandchild.

“The relationship with students start as soon as kids get on the bus,” said Leach. “Those students were like her family.”

The students would share with her as well, and they developed quite a bond with her. Leach said that were kids on the bus who had parents that were on Cannady’s bus previously.

“You had the sweetest soul and always had the gossip for me, if I needed to know anything at all I knew I could count on you to fill me in,” said Kera Hairr. “If there is one thing everyone knew about you it was that your family was your whole entire world and you loved them with every ounce of you!!”

Student Mason Barber had much respect for Cannady.

“The most kindest lunch lady Hobbton had,” he commented. “She always kept a smile on our faces.”

Cannady “had a loving, caring heart and always willing to listen to those who needed support, and help anyone in need”.

At one point she also worked in the deli and bakery at Carlie C’s.

Cannady was known to help students whenever she could, said Leach, who stated that if a student needed something like a jacket or food, she would make it happen.

Leach said it was clear she had a passion for her students, and that she loved the students on her bus. Cannady was a faithful employee who came to work all the time, and was a critical piece of the Hobbton Middle School family.

“We loved her just as staff, because of her personality and how she would always be positive. Everybody has good days and bad days, but you just didn’t see that with her.”

“Every day was a good day.”

