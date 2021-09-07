Clinton man killed in US 421 wreck

A Clinton man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck on US 421.

The driver was identified as Thomas Kent Thornton, 25, of Clinton.

According to reports from the NC Highway Patrol in Sampson County, at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, Trooper S.K. Naylor responded to a single-vehicle, single-occupant, fatal collision on US 421, just south of NC 242. The wreck happened approximately 10.6 miles north of Clinton.

The investigation revealed that a 2004 Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on US 421 at a high rate of speed when it crossed the centerline, ran off of the left side of the road and struck a ditch. After impact, the vehicle continued south on private property, struck the front porch of a residence, and overturned several times before coming to rest in an open field, on its passenger side.

“Thornton was not ejected; however, he was not restrained,” Patrol officials said.