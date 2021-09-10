Merrick’s legacy elevated during tribute

Larry Sutton member of the NC A&T Alumni Association and host of the event giving words on John Merrick. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Pictured, on left, is Stan Best visiting with C. Eileen Watts Welch to discuss her great grandfather, John Merrick. Courtesy Photo Sampson County Commissioner Lethia Lee stands at the podium before presenting the proclamation of “John Merrick Day” to Phillip Williams, member of the NC A&T Alumni Association. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent C.Eileen Watts Welch the great granddaughter of John Merrick preparing to send video message to participants of the John Celebration. Courtesy Photo

CLINTON — The life of John Merrick, who was a slave born in Clinton during the 1800s, was celebrated Tuesday.

Merrick was most well known for founding North Carolina Mutual Insurance Company. His company became the largest Black-owned insurance company in the United States.

To honor and bring awareness to his legacy, members from the North Carolina A&T Alumni Association held their second annual “John Merrick Tribute”. This would only be the second time he’s been recognized since their inaugural tribute 10 years ago.

“We started this back in 2011, which was again on his birthday,” said Larry Sutton, host and alumni member. “That was the initial start of trying to educate this community about the man that was born here a slave and had done so much for North Carolina and the whole nation.”

“It was incumbent on this community to start something to bring attention to John Merrick,” Sutton added.

County Commissioner Lethia Lee presented a proclamation officially dedicating Sept. 7 as “John Merrick Day.” Merrick was born Sept. 7, 1859.

Before the benediction it was also announced that a fundraiser campaign was being started in Merrick’s name. Funds collected will be dedicated to a marker that will be placed in the heart of downtown Clinton on Vance Street.

Marcus Bass, a Clinton High grad and NC A&T Alumni member, was a big part of the initial tribute back in 2011 and is one of the figure heads for the fundraiser.

“The challenge that we have now is taking this commemoration out of this room and past today,” Bass said. “While we’ve honored Merrick in a mighty way with this event. There is a little bit more of the legacy left that we have to make sure we accomplish.”

“There are markers throughout North Carolina that highlight many significant moments in our history such as Black Wall Street which Merrick was a huge part of,” Bass continued.

“But right here in Sampson County we have no formal recognition for him outside of the work done by Mr. Sutton and the alumni association.”

“Wouldn’t it be something that on the one year anniversary after the proclamation of “John Merrick Day” we also installed this marker and monument,” he added.

Bass also pointed out that the state wouldn’t sponsor a marker for Merrick in Clinton as they only do one per person in the whole state. There is already a marker with his name on it in Durham where his most well noted achievements were. A space for the marker has already been approved.

To reach the goal of having the marker erected by his next birthday in 2022, the association needs to gather $3,000. Over $600 dollars in donations were collected before the event concluded.

As part of educating the masses on Merrick a video biography highlighting all his accomplishments was shown. The video was constructed by Stan Best, former Clinton High graduate, who is now a historian/genealogist.

“I couldn’t be happier to be here,” Best said. “It’s been 162 years and finally our brother, our kinsman has been brought to the standard histories and removed from the trash bin and we are happy.”

Also in the video was a living relative of Merrick’s, his great granddaughter C. Eileen Watts Welch who spoke on her great grandfather.

“My childhood years were spent in Durham and I was at the foot of my grandmother until I was about nine years old,” Welch said. “We lived with her for a few years and while in my grandparents home I learned all the stories about my great grandfather from her and my grandfather.”

“These are the stories that I don’t want to get lost and I know if they’re not written down and put into media form,” she continued.

“The next generations will not have the advantage of understanding what it took to live during those times and how to make a difference in people’s lives.”

Welch also made a mark on history, and she has helped publish a book titled “Arron McDuffie Moore”. Moore was one of the founders of Black Wall Street and worked closely with Merrick.

In that book Welch said was a wealth of stories and knowledge about African American history such as the early life of Merrick.

“As far as this occasion is concerned we are gathered to honor the memory of a great entrepreneur ,” Phillip Williamson said. “Merrick was that in every since of the word back before a time when that word wasn’t used so widely.”

Williamson is also a member of the alumni association.

“Seeing that he was from Clinton we’ll continue to bring to attention his many contributions to the improvement of life for Black North Carolinian’s,” Williamson stated.

To view Best’s video biography on the life and legacy of Merrick visit YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxqqrD8PGEA. For more information about the book published on Arron McDuffie Moore visit www.durhamcl.org.

For donations to the “John Merrick Marker” monies can be sent to the NC A&T Alumni Association Sampson County chapter at P.O. Box 2118 Clinton, NC 28328. Memo lines are to be titled John Merrick.

