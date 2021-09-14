Case of shot man moves ahead

The Sampson County Grand Jury recently returned true bills of indictments against a Clinton man for alleged assault and weapons offenses stemming from a case in which he was ultimately shot three times by the Newton Grove Police Department chief, who was later cleared in the shooting.

District Attorney Ernie Lee submitted bills of indictments for consideration by the Sampson County Grand Jury for offenses arising at Sam’s Circle Mart in Newton Grove on June 15. The grand jury returned true bills of indictment against Michael Almer Rich, 48, of Clinton, for charges of felonious assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by felon, and felonious carrying a concealed weapon.

On June 15, while responding to a reported kidnapping and sexual assault call, in which Rich was identified as a suspect, Warren shot Rich three times outside the Sam’s Circle Mart, located off U.S. 701 in Newton Grove. The shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. that day. Video evidence, that was previously released to the public by Sam’s Circle Mart, shows that Rich pulled a gun from under his shirt while Warren was attempting to detain him.

On July 21, after a review of the investigation of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Lee determined the shooting of Rich to be justified because Rich’s actions caused Chief Warren to reasonably believe it necessary to use deadly force to protect his life.

On Aug. 26, the defendant was indicted in Sampson County for the offenses of felonious breaking and entering, first degree kidnapping, first degree sex offense, and possession of a firearm by felon. Those offenses were investigated by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

“In North Carolina and in this nation, all defendants, including Rich, are presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt,” Lee stated in a press release.

Lee expressed his appreciation for the efforts of law enforcement in protecting Sampson County and the Newton Grove community.

“Although Rich was shot, he is grateful Chief Warren and no other persons were shot or injured at the Sam’s Circle Mart on June 15, 2021 and that this is a testament to the training and experience of Chief Warren,” Lee stated. “This office will now continue to ensure that the defense obtains all reports and other evidence in discovery as required by law.”

According to the investigation, on June 15, Warren was responding to a 911 call related to a kidnapping and sexual assault case in which Rich was identified as the suspect. The police chief was provided information through Sampson County Communications stating that a caller told dispatch that a woman in a silver hatchback car flagged the caller down in the parking lot of the General Dollar in Newton Grove and requested the individual call the police.

The woman said she was being held against her will and had been sexually assaulted.

Descriptions were given of the suspect, his vehicle and his clothing, as well as the license plate number. The caller was able to give a direction of travel, following the suspect vehicle briefly as it traversed around the circle and exited toward U.S. 701 in Clinton before turning down a side street just off the circle.

The caller then called back when she sees the vehicle at Sam’s Circle Mart.

Warren responded to the scene and observed the suspect vehicle, a Ford Focus, in the parking lot of Sam’s Circle Mart and a female sitting in the front passenger’s seat, according to Lee. Warren, on duty at the time, was operating a black unmarked Ford F150, and wearing his Newton Grove police uniform.

Warren approached the female in the Ford Focus and then he proceeded to Sam’s Circle Mart.

Evidence showed that the suspect exited the store and the chief requested to speak with him. Rich began walking away from the chief toward the Ford Focus and female, at which point Warren grabbed Rich’s left shoulder with his left hand.

“Rich turned toward the chief and with his right hand, Rich pulled a gun from under his shirt. Rich pointed the gun in the direction of Warren’s face,” a previous D.A.’s press release stated. “Warren pushed Rich’s gun away from him and then stepped back. He created a space between him and Rich and then fired three rapid shots at Rich.”

Rich was shot three times, once in the chest and twice in the right side. The chief sustained no injuries.

Warren held Rich at gunpoint and radioed for medical assistance following the shooting. Warren recovered Rich’s firearm and gave the weapon to a responding sheriff’s deputy. Rich’s firearm was a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun that had eight rounds in the magazine and no rounds in the chamber.

On June 16, the day after the shooting, Rich was charged by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office with first degree kidnapping, first degree sex offense, felony breaking and entering, and possession of firearm by felon. Rich was served with those warrants while recovering in the hospital.

In clearing Warren in the shooting, Lee cited a federal judge in North Carolina who ruled that “it is the duty of a law enforcement officer to stand his ground, carry through on the performance of his duties, and meet force with force, so long as he acts in good faith and uses no more force than reasonably appears necessary to effectuate his duties and save himself from harm.”

”Officers must perceive, evaluate, decide, and then act often in a matter of seconds,” Lee stated back in July. “Clearly, from the facts and circumstances of this case, the officer was justified in using deadly force to defend himself and others from death or great bodily injury.”

