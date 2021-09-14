A Coharie tradition

The 51st annual Coharie Pow Wow was held this past weekend, drawing a large crowd to the grounds. Beads, glitter, glamour and tradition all blended together in a harmonious display of Native American beauty at the Coharie Pow Wow, with performers showing their skills and different types of dance.

Behind the main facility, hundreds of folks gathered on the grass, in the bleachers, in tents and booths setup outside the perimeter. Children mingled with their friends and participants in the Pow Wow competition waited in various degrees of nervousness.

On either side of the center stage, drums were set up for groups to provide the music needed during each set. Contestant groups were divided by age, gender and style.

Booths in tents were set up with everything from different types of merchandise, T-shirts for sale, desserts, food and more. A few food trucks were out in place as well.

The Pow Wow started Friday, and continued into late Saturday, with folks being able to come watch. Many arrived on motorcycles, stopping in perhaps on their way to the beach.

