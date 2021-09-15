Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Sept. 7 — Kevin Marquez Behena, 23, of 55 Pate Road, Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence and no operator’s license. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 16.

• Sept. 8 — Pedro Modesto Billareal, 44, of Fayetteville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $750; court date is Sept. 30.

• Sept. 8 — Christopher Michael Gendreau, 47, of 98 Old U.S. 421 Hwy., Dunn, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 7.

• Sept. 9 — Marlene McDonald Peele, 55, of 104 Haley Lane, Godwin, was charged with trespass and burglary/breaking and entering. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 20.

• Sept. 9 — Danny Frye, 55, of 10422 Faison Hwy., Faison, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Oct. 14.

• Sept. 9 — Terry Mcgill, 46, of 184 Hoover Road, Harrells, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 9 — Emily Marie Peterson, 26, of 127 Crooked Pine Lane, Garland, was charged with larceny and warrant service. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 13.

• Sept. 9 — James Jeffery Garner, 38, of 127 Crooked Pine Lane, Garland, was charged with larceny, order for arrest and warrant service. Bond set at $8,500; court date is Oct. 13.

• Sept. 9 — Idael Calzada Delgado, 27, of 1012 Casper Road, Dunn, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Oct. 27.

• Sept. 10 — Simorien Fennell, 18, of 610 Whit Road, Newton Grove, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set; court date is not listed.

• Sept. 10 — Mildred Michelle Suggs, 39, of 417 Devane St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Oct. 11.

• Sept. 10 — Anson Maynard, 48, of 2845 U.S. 301 South, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 20.

• Sept. 11 — Brittany Tiquisha Kenan, 31, of 196 Bbubba Gump Lane, Salemburg, was charged with simple assault. Written promise; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 11 — Justin Claton Dabbs, 28, of 642 Second St., Garland, was charged with assault on a female and larceny. No bond set; court date is Oct. 18.

• Sept. 12 — Jabari Nkosi Henderson, 25, of 4094 U.S. Hwy. 13 South, Goldsboro, was charged with possession of heroin. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Oct. 1.

• Sept. 12 — Shareca Ritter, 40, of 1304 Bending Birch Lane, Fayetteville, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of cocaine and speeding. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Oct. 1.

• Sept. 12 — Courtney Arron Teachey, 38, of 3822 W. Darden Road, Newton Grove, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Sept. 17.

• Sept. 12 — Tiffany Dianne Hodges Briza, 39, of 99 Tanner Lane, Autryville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of controlled substance on jail premises and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $32,500; court date is Sept. 17.

• Sept. 12 — Lynnis Pride Lockhart, 59, of 816 Elm St., Fayetteville, was charged with communicating threats, harassing phone calls and domestic criminal trespass. No bond set; court date is Sept. 28.

• Sept. 13 — Larry Vernard Highsmith Jr., 19, of 199 Oates Road, Roseboro, was charged with larceny, expired registration card/tag and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 18.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.