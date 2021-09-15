Resiliency and faith at 95

Margaret Williamson enjoys time with her family. Contributed photos Margaret Sutton Williamson, center bottom, surrounded by family, turns 95 today. Contributed photos

CLINTON — Margaret Sutton Williamson turns 95 today, a milestone for a woman family says is steadfast, resilient and faithful.

Wanda Coleman said that this is a slightly bittersweet moment as her family has just lost her brother, Kermit Williamson, in early August.

“I pause and compare her age and this generation,” said Coleman, of her mother.

Coleman said that that generation is one of hard workers who have a dedication that just isn’t seen as much as it used to be.

“I think out world today needs the empathy, the patience, the listening skills of her generation.”

She’s the mother of five, and this moment comes with a bit of sadness.

“It feels a little weird as we are mourning the loss of my brother, and yet needing to celebrate the exemplary life that my mother has led,” she said.

There’s even a great grandson, Sutton, who is named after her.

“Family is her center,” said Coleman. “My father passed away at a very young age.”

Coleman was just 10 years old at the time she lost her father.

“My mother has just been the pillar of strength,” she said. “Even when things are bad, you can look to her and know that everything’s going to be okay.”

“Do it right. Put others first. Be honest. Stick to what you know.”

She said that her mother is just as sharp as ever, and keeps them all on the right track.

“I see so many people finding reasons not to work,” Coleman said. “Her generation is looking for every opportunity to work.”

“Our generation is looking for ways to better themselves, and her generation is looking for ways to help others.”

Williamson has also been a lifelong member of First Baptist Church at 408 College St.

Williamson is the mother of five, the late Kermit Williamson, Debbie W. Carver of Chapel Hill, Paula W. O’Briant of Raleigh, Dale W. Purcell of Clinton and Wanda W. Coleman.

Coleman said her mom is often in the background, and doesn’t really do the spotlight.

“But this will create a moment of joy for her in this time of mourning,” said Coleman.

