New COVID-19 cases decline in Sampson

Sampson County reported three deaths and 229 new cases of COVID-19 last week, as case numbers were nearly cut in half, down 43% from the 404 new cases the week before.

In the COVID-19 testing report from the Sampson County Health Department, positive test results totaled 10,353 (229 additional cases since Sept. 3) and 17,055 negative test results since the start of the pandemic.The death toll attributed to COVID-19 numbered 123, including three between Sept. 3-10.

The numbers were down respectively from the 404 new cases and four new deaths the week ending Aug. 27.

The county’s two-week case rate, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), stands at 858 per 100,000 residents, which is similarly down from the 1,163 per 100,000 residents reported last week.

The Health Department will host walk-in vaccination and drive-thru testing clinics on Sept. 15 and 29, at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, at 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton. Clinics will run 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments are needed.

The Health Department will be distributing $100 gift cards for individuals who are receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Transporters are eligible to receive a $25 gift card if they drive someone who is receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, not to exceed $100 per person, per day. All recipients must be 18 years of age or older to receive the incentive.

The decrease in new cases in Sampson came amid an urgent social media campaign by local health and medical officials urging vaccinations while also detailing the grim conditions and burnout within Sampson Regional Medical Center.

Sampson Regional CEO Shawn Howerton said as much recently, calling the predicament “historic” and “unprecedented” in every dubious way. It has fractured the healthcare workforce across the nation, and put a dent in Sampson’s, he noted.

The local hospital, in a recent Facebook post, stated simply: “Burnout is real. But we still vow to be there for you.”

“Unlike restaurants, retail stores, and corporations — healthcare facilities don’t have the option to close so their teams can recharge. Patient care teams across the nation are struggling. Patient care teams at #SampsonRMC are reaching their breaking point. We need your help to beat this pandemic … to save one another and our #healthcareheroes. You CAN help. You can GET VACCINATED,” the post stated.

According to the NCDHHS, half the total population (51%) in North Carolina is fully vaccinated, while 56% has received one dose. Sampson’s vaccinations trend well behind the state, at 42% fully vaccinated (26,647, up 707 over the past week) and 48% partially (30,495, up 867 over the past week), as of Tuesday, NCDHHS statistics show.

To date, North Carolina has administered more than 10.8 million doses of the vaccine. Sixty-seven percent of adults have received at least one shot, including 89% of North Carolinians ages 65 and older. Sixty percent of adults have been fully vaccinated. Vaccinations for ages 12 and up include 65% with at least one dose and 60% fully vaccinated.

Statewide COVID hospitalizations, as of Tuesday, tallied 3,690, down from 3,779 one week prior. For months, hospitalizations have increased exponentially, as the state neared its peak hospitalization number, which occurred on Jan. 14, 2021, with 3,990 statewide.

NCDHHS recently released data showing that unvaccinated people were 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19. Howerton and other health officials have continuously urged vaccinations as the community, and state, deals with the virus’ more deadly Delta variant.

“We’ve now reached the peak we saw during the winter with no end in sight,” Howerton stated. “The patients we’re caring for now are sicker than those we cared for in the first wave, and tertiary care centers do not have open beds to accept transfers.”

Last week, Governor Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 key metrics and trends.

“We know that keeping kids learning in the classroom is the most important thing for our students right now. Getting vaccinated, wearing a mask in public indoor settings and following the science is what we need to do,” said Cooper. “The faster we put this pandemic behind us, the sooner we can all rest easy and stay healthy.”

Currently, 109 school districts covering more than 95% of children have mandatory masks. That is an increase from three weeks ago when only 74 school districts covering roughly 64% of children statewide were requiring masks. The first weeks of school have brought more COVID cases among schoolchildren, which can lead to quarantines when schools don’t have strong mask requirements in place. School districts should follow the CDC’s recommendation and require masks and keep other important safety measures in place as we continue battling the pandemic.

While vaccines provide the best protection from COVID-19, health officials said, treatment options such as monoclonal antibodies are available if people have had symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days or less or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Cooper recently signed an executive order to make it easier for North Carolinians to access this treatment. The Order authorizes and directs State Health Director, Dr. Betsey Tilson, to issue a statewide standing order to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment, which if taken early can decrease the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death. Administrations of monoclonal antibody increased 73% during the last week of August as compared to the week prior.

