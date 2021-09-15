Bradshaw expands Newton Grove role

Amanda Bradshaw works diligently at Newton Grove Town Hall, now with dual responsibilities as Planning/Zoning Administrator and Town Clerk. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Bradshaw Bradshaw

NEWTON GROVE — Amanda Bradshaw, who already serves as the town’s Planning and Zoning administrator, was sworn in Monday as Newton Grove’s new town clerk.

“I’m very excited to take on this position,” Bradshaw said. “I was hired back in February 2020 for the Planning and Zoning Administrator. Now adding town clerk to that is very exciting.”

“I’m very honored to be in this position so that I can continue to help bring community and town together,” she added. “Hopefully I will serve the town of Newton Grove to the best of my abilities and I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

Now that she is serving in a dual role, Bradshaw mentioned there’s an ongoing assistant town clerk search.

“We are hiring an assistant clerk so we’ve still in the process of looking, which is great because we need the help,” Bradshaw stated.

As she settles into her dual role, Bradshaw said her main goal is to ensure the town continues to run smoothly.

“I just want to make sure that the sewer and water run smoothly and that we’ve got money in the bank,” Bradshaw said with a laugh. “Also making sure the budget is in on time, that’s the main thing.”

Bradshaw also thanked the town for the opportunities, noting her selection may have been considered a gamble as her background was in the medical profession.

“I’ve got to thank the mayor and the board for taking a chance on me because at the time I only had a medical school background,” she said. “So this is a great opportunity yet again.”

As for how she went from the medical board to the municipal service, Bradshaw elaborated.

“I used to and still do a lot within the Hobbton community with things like athletic booster clubs and PTO; I still serve on those boards,” Bradshaw stated. “Also for the Downtown Dash in Clinton, I was one of the co-directors for that as well.”

“Having that on my plate and the experience I gained from that, I just wanted to do more community activities,” she said. “So when the zoning job became available, I met with the mayor and then they took a chance on me, despite having no government experience.”

“Sometimes it’s best not to have experience because it opens you up to learn from a new set of eyes and fresh perspective,” said Bradshaw, “which is how I’m entering this new role as town clerk, which adds to my excitement.”

