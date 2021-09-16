DAR readies for Constitution Week

The VFW Post 7547 Color Guard presents the colors during a past Constitution Week event. File Photo | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — As part of an ongoing celebration of America’s founding, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will soon start its annual observance of the Constitution during “Constitution Week.”

The celebration extends from Sept. 17-23, during which time members of DAR hold events to educate people on the importance of the Constitution. The Richard Clinton DAR Chapter are prepping for its own event.

The celebration kick-off will be held this coming Friday, Sept. 17, starting with “Bells Across America.” A program is planned on the steps of the courthouse at 4 p.m. During that time, different chapters of DAR will literally be ringing bells across America.

Listeners will hear 13 chimes, one for each of the 13 ratifying states. This observance is held every year at the same time, marking the same day the Constitution was adopted in 1787.

The local DAR chapter is encouraging all churches, schools and individuals to ring bells for four minutes. The aims of the celebration are to emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution, preserving it for posterity for its foundational role for our way of life.

“There are two documents of paramount importance to American history — the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that functions to this day,” said DAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren in a press release. “While Independence Day is a well-recognized and beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life.”

In 1955, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress with a resolution. The week of observance for the foundation of the American form of government was signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 1956.

DAR is one of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, hosting over 185,000 members across nearly 3,000 chapters here and across several foreign countries. Their members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism through varies means.

Some of which include commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs and service to veterans.

For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.

