JZone to cut ribbon in Sampson

JZone Mobile Games, a locally-operated, family-owned entertainment venue based in Salemburg, recently joined the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce. To celebrate the occasion, a ribbon-cutting will be held this week.

The event will be held this coming Friday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m., at the Salemburg Town Hall, 100 Methodist Drive.

JZone Mobile Games is a gaming truck that offers enhancements to traditional ways of entertainment for birthday parties, school events, graduation and prom celebrations. They also provide for block parties, corporate and promotional events, family reunions and sporting events.

They serve Sampson, Cumberland and Harnett counties. Specifically, that includes Autryville, Salemburg, Clinton, Roseboro, Clement, Godwin, Dunn and Stedman, along with other nearby towns and cities, including Fayetteville and the Sandhills region of North Carolina.

“Essentially, it is a mobile venue that has the capacity to entertain up to 24 gamers at once inside and even more on the outside,” owner Barbara Parker stated in a letter to the Chamber of Commerce.

“The six high definition (TVs) are connected to the best gaming consoles,” Parker said. “Being a native of Sampson County, witnessing its growth and being present to see its even greater growth potential is a blessing.”

Parker is a graduate of Lakewood High School and Sampson Community College, where she earned an associate’s degree in nursing. Parker also has an intense love for helping and giving back to her community.

In addition to being a certified nurse, she served eight years as a volunteer coach with Sampson County Parks and Recreation and is a former member of Roseboro Rescue and is currently sworn in Guardian Ad Litem. Providing continued success and resources to the community has always been a priority for Parker, citing that as a reason for incorporating JZone.

“Our vision is to become a relevantly sustained and dependable resource of the community,” Parker said. “Doing so via special events, entertainment, mentorship, volunteerism, monetary and educational contributions.”

For more information on how to book JZone for your next event visit their website at www.jzonemobilegamez.com.

