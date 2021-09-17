Davis named Clinton PD chief

CLINTON — After a months long search the City of Clinton has announced the selection of Anthony Davis as the new Police Chief.

Davis, who has been serving as Interim Chief, has been holding the position of Assistant Chief until Police Chief Donald Edwards went into retirement on July 1. He will be sworn in officially on Oct. 5 at the City’s next meeting.

“Davis was selected after a rigorous recruitment and selection process,” said a release on Friday. “The job opportunity was advertised in 29 unique publications and attracted over 20 applicants from 9 states.”

After the initial list was made and screened, five candidates were “invited for interviews and assessments”.

Davis has been with the department for close to 20 years, having started in 2003 as a patrol officer. He has served in various positions in the department over the years, including as a Corporal in the Traffic Division and as a Sergeant supervising the Neighborhood Improvement Team.

Mercer made a presentation to keep everyone informed of the process in June. The first step was a position analysis, where Mercer conducted interviews with the stakeholders to figure out the particular needs for the position.

At the July meeting, Edwards was honored by the Clinton City Council upon his retirement. Edwards was presented with a few parting gifts, including his surplussed duty weapon and badge.

Hart shared his respect for the outgoing chief, praising his passion.

“Donald has been an loyal servant to the city for nearly three decades,” Hart had said. “Donald has really put it in. Donald was always quick to take blame and give credit. I have always thought that that was a hallmark of good leadership.”

“I appreciate the words and I appreciate the support that you all have shown, not to just me, but to the Police Department,” Edwards had said.

Edwards stated that his coworkers were what made his job enjoyable. He also shared praise for the city department heads. He expressed his appreciation for his family, and their sacrifices too.

“They made my successes look so great … successes that I have been able to enjoy for my four years (as chief),” he remarked.

“I told someone a while ago that no matter what challenges we have face, we have always had a good time doing it.”

Edwards began as a police officer in 1993 continuing through the ranks to captain in 2012. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Mount Olive College and successfully completed numerous law enforcement-related certification and education courses, including the North Carolina Administrative Officers Management Program.

Edwards was named the interim police chief when he replaced Jay Tilley, who retired in April 2017.

He returned to the Uniform Patrol as the Lieutenant in 2013 and promoted to Assistant Chief in 2017. Davis earned a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Columbia Southern University, Orange Beach, Alabama, graduating Magna Cum Laude. He is a graduate of the 27th Session of the Management Development Program at the N.C. Justice Academy and in 2012, he received his Advance Law Enforcement Certification from the Criminal Justice Education & Training Standards Commission.

He is the Director of the Basic Law Enforcement Training School at Sampson Community College. Recently, Davis was voted “Best Police Officer,” in the Sampson Independent’s 2021 Reader’s Choice Awards.

