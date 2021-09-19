Whitfield to be honored by Tuscarora Council

George Whitfield

The Tuscarora Council of the Boy Scouts of America will soon honor North Carolina Hall of Fame coach and community leader George Whitfield, celebrating his lifelong contributions to his community and state with the prestigious 2021 Distinguished Citizen Award.

The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Walnut Creek Country Club, located at 508 Lake Shore Drive, Goldsboro. The reception will be at 6:15 p.m. with dinner starting at 7 p.m.. All proceeds will benefit the Boy Scouts of America’s Tuscarora Council, which serves youth in Duplin, Johnston, Sampson and Wayne counties.

The selection committee consisted of Chairman David Weil and members Bill Bryan, Sherwin Herring, David Perry, John Hine, Tommy Jarrett and Jimmie Edmondson.

Originating from Kinston, Whitfield went on to major in physical education at East Carolina, his coaching career starting soon after. He would coach at Goldsboro High School, Goldsboro American Legion Post 11, Hamlet High School, Hamlet American Legion Post 49, Richmond Senior High School and East Carolina.

In his storied career that spanned nearly five decades, Whitfield won eight state titles, four for high school baseball and four for legion baseball, as well as 15 conference championships, according to his bio on the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA). His overall record of 954-286 (.768) has made him one of the winningest baseball coaches in America.

He also served his community for over 40 years, conducting the nationally recognized George Whitfield Baseball Clinic. The clinic strived to bring players, coaches and officials together from all levels of baseball to discuss issues in the sport and encourage underprivileged players.

Prior to his receiving of the Distinguished Citizen Award Whitfield garnered many other awards. A few include winning conference Coach of the Year seven times, twice named National High School Baseball Coach of the Year in 1969 and 74. Plus receiving the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, highest civil honor in the state, in 1980.

Whitfield also served at the college level as assistant coach at ECU, athletic director at Mount Olive and was the first baseball coach at Pitt Community. The Distinguished Citizen Award is presented to individual community leaders who provide outstanding civic service to the adult and/or youth in the community.

Those who receive the award are not necessarily Boy Scout volunteers, but rather individuals who personify what the Boy Scouts stand for — good citizenship, outstanding moral fiber with a dedication to others, and for living their lives by the Scout Oath and Law.

The recipients are honored at a Distinguished Citizens Awards presentation.

For more information about the event or to inquire about attendance, contact Stuart Goins at 919-734-1714 or by email at [email protected]

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.