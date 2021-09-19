JZone brings mobile gaming to county

A look at two of the giant flat screens for gaming inside the JZone Mobile Games truck. The JZone Mobile Games gaming truck, which was parked in Salemburg for a ribbon-cutting Friday. The Parker family commemorates joining the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce by cutting the ribbon. Pictured, from left, are: JoAnna Parker, Barbara Jean Parker, Juan Parker and Juan Parker Jr. Members from the town board and Chamber of Commerce celebrate the JZone ribbon-cutting with the Parkers. Pictured, from left, are: Teresa Smith, Marilyn Walters, Dickie Walters, Barbara Jean Parker, JoAnna Parker, Juan Parker, Juan Parker Jr., Willa Roseboro and Matthew Stone. Salemburg Mayor Joe Warren tries his hand at a classic game of PacMan as JZone owner Barbara Jean Parker gives him some pointers.

SALEMBURG — JZone Mobile Gamez, a mobile gaming truck based out of Salemburg, was celebrated during a ribbon-cutting on Friday.

As longtime residents of Sampson County, the Parker family, owners of JZone, were surrounded by family, friends, members of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce and community leaders. They gathered at the Salemburg Town Hall to commemorate the occasion of the venture joining the Chamber.

“We are super excited and blessed to have the opportunity to provide this great service to our community,” JZone owner, Barbara Jean Parker said.

JZone Mobile Gamez is a gaming truck that offers enhancements to traditional ways of entertainment for birthday parties, school events, graduation and prom celebrations. The mobile venue has the capacity to entertain up to 24 gamers at once inside and even more on the outside. They provide for block parties, corporate and promotional events, family reunions and sporting events. The business serves Sampson, Cumberland and Harnett counties.

“Several years ago, my son rented one for his birthday, but it was from out of town and it was over 70 miles away,” Parker said. “We didn’t have anything here and the prices were very high from the other places that were around.

“So, because of that, I wanted to bring something around here that we didn’t have that’s cost effective for the community,” she added. “I’m a native of here and I love giving back to community. So the hopes are that we can participate in fundraisers, donation and local services such as schools and the like.”

Parker is a local to Sampson County, graduating from Lakewood High. She then went on to earn her associate’s degree in nursing from Sampson Community College. Her drive to help others grew outside nursing, spending eight years as a volunteer coach with Sampson County Parks and Recreation.

She was also a certified basic emergency medical technician for Roseboro Rescue and is currently a Guardian Ad Litem. Giving back has always been a big part of Parker’s life, which also fueled her motivations for bringing JZone to her local community.

“It’s exciting to have JZone as part of the business community of Salemburg and Sampson County,” Executive Director Matthew Stone said. “We look forward to the things to come with them and the relationship we can grow together with the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce.”

For Administrative Assistant Willa Roseboro, the significance of just being back out and celebrating with the community again made the day worth celebrating.

“The only thing that I’m going to say is that it’s just an honor really to be back,” Roseboro said. “This is actually our second ribbon-cutting since COVID, so we are just excited to be able to present again and we’re looking forward to more, bigger and better things.”

As JZone is based in Salemburg, members of the town board came out to show support.

“It’s great to have them in town, I’ve know Juan and Barber for a longtime and they’re great people,” Mayor Pro Tem Dickie Walters said. “We’re just excited for the town. This is really our first Chamber of Commerce get together here and we had a good turnout.

“I’ve never heard of this concept of a mobile gaming truck so I think it’s going to turn out really well,” Walters added. “So again we’re excited.”

For more information on JZone, visit www.jzonemobilegamez.com.

