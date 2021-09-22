Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Sept. 14 — Gordon Joseph Bell, 45, of 868 Browntown Road, Magnolia, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny of motor vehicle parts and possession of stolen motor vehicle. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Oct. 1.

• Sept. 14 — Tyler Ray Toodle, 22, of 310 Caswell St., Burlington, was charged with trafficking opiates by possession and trafficking opiates by transport. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Oct. 1.

• Sept. 14 — Robert Edward Lucas, 45, of 1703 Eastover St., Fayetteville, was charged with possession of stolen property, resisting public officer, driving while license revoked and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $14,000; court date is Oct. 14.

• Sept. 15 — Joshua Carlos Montoya, 26, of 57 North Herring Ave., Garland, was charged with assault on a female and resisting public officer. No bond set; court date is Oct. 7.

• Sept. 15 — Isaiah Thomas Taylor, 30, of 243 E. IveyBridge Road, Hubert, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. No bond set; court date is Nov. 10.

• Sept. 15 — Chester Surles, 34, of 148 Renee Lane, Dunn, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 1.

• Sept. 15 — Donald Wesley Bordeaux, 82, of 6101 Old Mintz Hwy., Garland, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 25.

• Sept. 15 — Gregory Kyle Beard, 33, of 1702 Honeycutt Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny by employee and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $100,000; court date is Sept. 24.

• Sept. 15 — Michael Lane, 62, of 893 Houses Mill Road, Newton Grove, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture precursor chemical; trafficking methamphetamine, selling meth, delivering meth, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, assault on a female, breaking and entering and injury to personal property. Bond set at $101,000; court date is Oct. 1.

• Sept. 16 — Gary Antonio Woodall, 34, of 109 Holiday Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 18.

• Sept. 16 — Cristian Emmanuel Barrios, 31, of 6955 MeadowBrook Road, Benson, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Nov. 10.

• Sept. 16 — Michael Sebastion Rodriguez, 26, of 202 Pope St., Dunn, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Nov. 10.

• Sept. 17 — Keith Leon Brown, 42, of 4717 Mary Knoll Road, Pinksville, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Oct. 1.

• Sept. 18 — Daniel Schwarck, 44, of 4804 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., Dunn, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $250; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 18 — Scott Alan Mullins, 40, of 5453 NC Hwy. 210 South, Fayetteville, was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle and cyberstalking. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 18 — Michael Joseph Phillips, 44, of 73 Michael Gibson Drive, Clarkton, was charged with assault on a female and fail to work after paid. No bond set; court date is Sept. 29.

• Sept. 19 — Angel Flores, 33, of 2017 Azalea Drive, Goldsboro, was charged with resisting public officer and possession/manufacture of fraudulent ID. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 20 — Mario Cruz, 37, of 140 Doc Highsmith Lane, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 27.

• Sept. 20 — Tommy John Greene, 39, of Mill Creek Church, Roseboro, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of weapon on school property. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Nov. 10.

• Sept. 20 — Wilbur Scott Vickery, 26, of 1121 Butler Island Road, Roseboro, was charged with animal cruelty. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 12.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.