Roseboro laundromat opens

The new Roseboro S&M Laundromat is located where the Brown’s Cleaners and Laundromat used to be.

ROSEBORO — For those in the western part of the county, a dirty load of laundry has had to travel quite a ways away for folks without a washer or dryer at home.

Celestine Crumpler Muldrow is excited about opening the new laundromat in Roseboro, explaining that it has been something she saw as a great need.

“I had made a lot of trips down south, just visiting family,” said Muldrow. “And I noticed that the laundromat had been empty for quite some time.”

She heard people complaining about how they had to go all the way to Clinton to do laundry or to Garland.

“They were saying that they just didn’t want to do that anymore, that it was just such a bother for people to get off of work and have to do all of that.”

“And then I started to think maybe I should open up the laundromat.”

From there she began looking into the provenance of the building, getting the machines, etc.. Initially she had a partner but that didn’t work out well, she said.

“I just had to continue to keep going,” she said.

She said she wanted to bring something to the community that much needed.

Muldrow attended Lakewood High School and she has family members around, but she’s from New York.

She named the laundromat after her husband, Steven, and using her middle name, Marie.

“I wanted to dedicate this building to him, and I wanted him to be a part of it.”

Her husband has passed away, but they were married for 36 years and had five children.

“I needed him to be a part of this,” she said.

He was in the park, working out, and died from a heart attack. He was 49 years old.

“He was my childhood sweetheart, and I had to include him, because he was my motivation,” said Muldrow.

Plumbing was one of the most challenging things she encountered, as she said that there were things that had changed in the building since it was open. She said that it lead to some rearranging inside, and there was also additional electrical work that had to be done.

“There was a lot of things that had to be changed,” she said.

Her best advice is that there’s no such word as “can’t.”

“If you have a passion for something, and if you really want this, do not let anyone stop you.”

She said that it didn’t matter where you were from, and there was nothing to keep someone from achieving their goals.

“Keep positivity around you,” she said. “Just keep going and don’t let anyone deter you from what you want to do.”

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.