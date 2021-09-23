Livestock show set for return

The lamb portion of a previous livestock show. This year’s show is set for Saturday. Courtesy Photo Beef cattle and heifers will make their return to this year’s livestock roundup show, hosted at the NC Cooperative Extension’s Livestock Facility. Courtesy Photo

CLINTON — Sampson County 4-H will be hosting its large youth livestock roundup show this coming weekend. Hogs, beef/heifers and lambs will be on display as the 4-H pupils strive to show off their livestock knowledge.

“This is a livestock show for young people and it’s put on by Cooperative Extension and our 4-H staff,” said Eileen Coite, Extension Agent. “This is part of our 4-H program and is sponsored by Prestige Farms and Smithfield Foods.”

The event will be this Saturday at the livestock facility, located right next to the NC Cooperative Extension office, at 55 Agriculture Place.

Coite said there will be youth from all across Eastern North Carolina in the show, with 10-12 different counties participating, bringing the total number of youth participating in the event to in excess of 70.

Hogs will kickoff the show at 9 a.m. with the market show. The lamb market show will follow at 11 a.m. and the beef/heifer show will round out the event at 1 p.m.. The show is also completely free to the public for all that wish to attend as spectators.

“The youth will be presenting their animals to a judge, but the show is a little different for each animal,” Coite said. “For heifers and lambs they actually lead the animal in. They’ll square the animals up so that the judges can evaluate them off things like their amount of muscle, their balance and structural correctness. It’s much like you do when showing off animals for any kind of show.”

She further explained more facets of what to expect from the show.

“For hogs, they don’t lead them, but do what we call drive them,” Coite said. “With that, they’ll walk beside their animals and present them to the judge.”

“That’s one part of the show where animals are judged on their appearance,” Coite said. “The other part is known as showmanship. This part judges the young people on their abilities to show off their animals before a judge — how well they’ve cleaned their animal, fed them and their knowledge about livestock.”

Monetary prizes for the top five will be given out from various age groups, as well as five showmanship awards and the naming of grand champions and reserve champions for each of the animal groups.

For more information about the show, contact the NC Cooperative Extension office at 910-592-7161.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.