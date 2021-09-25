SRMC urges blood donations

Upcoming blood drives: • Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 605 Warsaw Road, Clinton • Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Coharie Country Club, 101 Coharie Lane, Clinton.

Sampson Regional Medical Center leaders are pleading with members of the community not to neglect the importance of donating blood, stressing that the continued support is still needed as a year and half long battle against the pandemic rages on.

The hospital’s Blood Donor Center relies on community support, churches, high schools, businesses and civic groups for donations, which stay in this community.

“SampsonRMC has had its own Blood Donor Center for over 45 years. We rely on support from our community members to provide blood for those in need — those people could be our neighbors and friends,” said Natalie Lamb, director of Laboratory Services for Sampson Regional’s Blood Donor Center.

According to SRMC, the blood supply has been maintained throughout the pandemic, but it has reach critical lows at varying times. If the blood supply becomes inadequate, it could result in the hospital having to purchase blood from other organizations.

This includes places such as the American Red Cross and The Blood Connection, with which they are not affiliated, or from sources out of state.

“Community members are encouraged to donate blood locally, supporting our neighbors, friends and family,” SRMC Marketing & Community Relations Coordinator Allison Strickland said. “Blood donated at the SampsonRMC Blood Donor Center stays in Sampson County and supplies Sampson Regional Medical Center patients.”

“It’s important that community members know that if they donate blood to another organization, such as the American Red Cross or The Blood Connection, they will be ineligible to donate for eight weeks,” Strickland continued. “A lot can happen in eight weeks — it’s important to make community donations a priority.”

“It’s vital our community knows how a simple blood donation can affect our community hospital and its patients,” she added.

Naturally since the start of the pandemic and because of COVID precautions, hosting blood donation events has become difficult.

The Blood Donor Center staff, however, have taken all the necessary safety precautions to make blood donations safe within their own facility. They have resumed community events, which have taken place in recent months and are being planned throughout the county in the upcoming months.

Requirements to donate include:

• Being 18 years old (or 16 and 17 years old with parental consent)

• In good health and free of cold or flu symptoms

• Weighing at least 110 pounds (donors age 16 and 17 must meet additional height and weight requirements)

Additionally, the Blood Donor Center has tightened eligibility requirements for donors in response to COVID-19. The following people should not attempt to donate:

• Anyone who has traveled outside of NC and/or by public transportation within the last 14 days

• Anyone who has flu-like symptoms including a fever, cough or shortness of breath

• Anyone who has interacted with someone who could have been exposed to COVID-19

“To keep up with demand within our hospital, between 120-140 donors need to give blood each month,” Strickland said. “Giving blood only takes about 45 minutes, both walk-ins and appointments are usually accepted.”

Due to additional precautionary guidelines amidst COVID-19, usual walk-ins cannot be accommodated. The Blood Donor Center requests all donors to make an appointment by calling 910-596-5417.

Strickland also pointed out that hosting community blood drives is an easy process. Their staff equips all hosts with marketing materials to recruit blood donors. All set up and cleanup is handled by them as well. All any host has to do is provide the site.

“With the impact of COVID-19, community support is more important than ever. I encourage anyone who is able to please donate blood,” said Lamb. “If you are unable to donate, please consider hosting a local blood drive or referring a friend or family member to donate on your behalf.”

For information on scheduling a blood donor appointment or hosting a community blood drive, reach out to one of their Donor Phlebotomy Technicians at 910-592-8511 ext 3144.

