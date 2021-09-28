CCS targets sports quarantining

Clinton’s Blythe Jackson lofts the ball over a blocking St. Pauls player.

During a recent Clinton City Schools Board of Education virtual meeting, the topic of quarantining guidance was addressed by Superintendent Wesley Johnson. His focus was on a new compromise he reached with the local Health Department over quarantine inconsistency for athletics.

“My concern with the COVID quarantining seems to be with the lack of consistency in regards to masking,” Johnson said.

Johnson met with members of the Local Health Department where he voiced his concerns. He highlighted his example during the meeting that he posed to the Health Department that made them rethink the current guidance.

“The example that I expressed to them during our meeting was in the case of our AP students,” Johnson said. “In that scenario I explained that we could have 35 students in an AP Civics class. They are in one classroom, the doors closed and there’s no ventilation outside of what’s coming from our system. If those individuals are all masked and one of them gets COVID, only the individual with COVID is sent home if there are no other students with symptoms.”

“So my concern was the lack of consistency when we have 35 students outside, say playing soccer or football,” Johnson said. “If they’re all masked and one person gets COVID, we then have to quarantine the whole team for 14 days which is little consistency to me.”

Local health officials contacted the state consultant, which led to the compromise for which Johnson was hoping.

In a response letter from the Health Department, close contact and quarantine exceptions were made the same in all settings.

In the letter, it states that the definition of a close contact would be consistent, regardless of the setting. Which is deemed less than six feet apart for cumulative 15 minutes or more over 24 hours. Also that the exceptions to quarantine would hold in all settings — vaccinated, 90 days post infection and mask on mask exposure.

“What I like about this is the consistency, regardless of setting, ” Johnson said. “What this means is that the same rules apply for quarantine whether you’re in the classroom or participating in athletics. Again, this is what I wanted to see — consistency.”

“So now individuals who are vaccinated, had a COVID infection in the last 90 days and now the third situation, student mask on mask exposure,” he continued. “Now in all those settings we have consistency that there’s going to be exceptions to the quarantine rule if one of these four things happen.”

“As you all know we have teams who are currently masking and they are masked every game,” Johnson added. “So, according to this, there will be no need to quarantine if a student unfortunately gets COVID. It’s our hope and prayer that they don’t, but if they do, we’ll follow the same guidelines as we do in the classroom.”

While this change happened the letter also noted risk concerns from physical activity.

The letter noted that “due to increased exhalation that occurs during physical activity, some sports can put players, trainers, coaches and others at increased risk for both getting and spreading COVID.” It noted that close contact sports and indoor sports are “particularly risky.”

Health officials echoed the need for prevention strategies.

“I was real excited to get some consistency on this from our Health Department,” Johnson said. “Because dealing with close contact and quarantining for athletics has been a bear.”

