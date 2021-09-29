Smithfield opens doors today

A hiring event is slated Wednesday for the world’s largest pork production facility, with walk-ins welcome at dozens of locations across the country, including the one here in Clinton.

Smithfield Foods Inc. is offering walk-in interviews at 45 locations in the U.S., to include the Clinton packing plant. It is the second national hiring event of 2021 for the company, which is hosting it in the lead-up to National Manufacturing Day on Friday.

The nationwide walk-in community hiring events for Smithfield Foods, a Virginia-based food company, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Hourly positions at the pork producers’ facilities, farms and distribution centers are available. At most locations, there is a $3,000 welcome bonus to eligible new hires, a press release from the company stated.

Positions available in Clinton include material handlers and in the maintenance area of production. There are similarly openings in Clinton, Kinston, Wilson and Tar Heel, as well as in Laurinburg, Warsaw and Bladenboro.

Smithfield employs around 63,000 people.

The company held a similar national hiring campaign on National Hot Dog Day back in July. During the lead-up to that event, company officials touted the opportunity that Smithfield provides.

“As a leading protein company, we are passionate about fostering a collaborative and inclusive work environment that empowers every member of our team to take charge of their career and professional development,” said Arturo Towns, senior vice president of human resources for Smithfield Foods, earlier this year. “We are pleased to welcome candidates and invite them to join our exciting industry and culture.”

In Clinton, there are recent postings for a human resources coordinator and on-the-job trainer

According to the company, in-demand job openings include production employee, material handler, herdsperson and maintenance technician positions.

To view available jobs, pre-register for the event or for more information, visit smithfieldfoods.com/hiring.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.