Eight young ladies compete for Lakewood High School Homecoming Queen 2021. The homecoming game will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the James E. Lewis Football Stadium. Pictured, from left, are: front — Rylie Hairr, Harley Matthews, Tiyah Owens and Olivia Owens; and back — Maggie Reece, Carley Joas, Myanna Lassiter and Kaylyn Iverson.