NC’s top teacher tours CCS

It was an exciting day for students, teachers and staff of Clinton City Schools on Tuesday, thanks to a visit from North Carolina’s Teacher of the Year Eugenia Floyd.

As part of her visit, Floyd toured around Clinton visiting the local facilities, including each of the schools and the central office. While learning and seeing firsthand what the daily life of CCS consists of, Floyd couldn’t help but express the joy she had during her visit.

“I have really enjoyed my time here at Clinton City Schools,” Floyd said. “One of the things that myself and the Regional Teacher of the Year group do is try to uplift and empower our educators to keep at this work.”

“After visiting, I have really seen how Clinton City Schools really does a great job in the efforts they pour into their kids and educators,” she added. “I’m just really thrilled by what I’ve seen today; it’s really wonderful.”

Floyd found herself at LC Kerr during the midway point of the tour and stopped to share what her favorite parts of her venture were up to that point.

“One of the things that has just blown my mind is that, so far for the schools I’ve visited, I have seen students lead me on the tours,” Floyd stated with excitement. “Even here at LC Kerr, where I had kindergartners doing the same, which was amazing as it just shows off the great leadership skills they already and naturally have.”

“Also them being proud of just being back in school and back in the community with their peers, it’s just been a wonderful experience to see kids showing those leadership skills,” Floyd added.

Before leaving to head to her next destination, Floyd said she would enjoy coming back to visit Clinton City Schools.

“Absolutely! I would definitely love to come back and I’m just really excited for all that we are going to accomplish together,” Floyd stated. “I’m just so happy to have met Ms. White, the District Teacher of the Year, and all the various Teachers of the Year throughout the buildings. It’s been very wonderful to see them all.”

Floyd is a fourth-grade teacher at Mary Scroggs Elementary School in Chapel Hill, NC. She was named Teacher of the Year for her school and district before receiving the honor of the 2021 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year.

According to an article on Floyd from Elon University, she started out her life as an educator as a teacher’s assistant and earned her teaching license eight years ago. From there, she earned a master’s in gifted education from Elon in 2020.

After becoming the 2021 Teacher of the Year, Floyd now travels the state as an ambassador for the profession, visiting schools to advocate for the importance of education.

