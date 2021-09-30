County honors Teachers of the Year

The Sampson County Schools Teacher of the Year for the 2021-2022 school year is Ashley S. Knowles. The Sampson County Schools 2021-2022 Teachers of the Year include: Mary Malpass, Hargrove Elementary School; Joshua Rackley, Hobbton Elementary School; Vicky Cogdell, Hobbton Middle School Brooke S. Thornton, Hobbton High School; Lawanna Parker, Roseboro Elementary School; April F. Hayes, Salemburg Elementary School; Leigh Hairr , Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School; Jaime Mewborn Kelly, Lakewood High School; Glenda K. Taylor, Clement Elementary School; Stephanie P. Bass, Midway Elementary School; Amy A. Foreman, Plain View Elementary School; Sonya D. Reynolds, Midway Middle School; Rebecca Johnson, Midway High School; Stacey S. Taylor, Union Elementary School; James Roa Villanueva, Union Intermediate School; Ashley S. Knowles, Union Middle School; Megan Pierce, Union High School and Anna Gillespie, Sampson Early College High School.