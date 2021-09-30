Pictured, on right, is Caleb Davis and his Reserve Champion Beef Heifer.

Hattie Jo Powell poses with her Grand Champion Market Lamb with Chris Barwick from Smithfield Foods and judge Cooper McAvley.

Pictured, from left, is Justus Meads, event judge Cooper McAvley and Prestage Farms Communication Director Deborah Johnson with Meads’ Grand Champion Market Hog.

The heifers gather around as contestants prep them for the judge.

Participants line up to show off their lambs to be judged.

An inside look at the swine portion of the show.

The Sampson 4-H Roundup, held this past Saturday, hosted 55 youth from all across North Carolina, each striving for a prize for their market hogs, market lambs and beef heifers.

A total of 79 animals were shown throughout the event as contestant competed to show off their knowledge about livestock, their abilities to care for their respective animals and how well they could present them to the judges.

The event took place at the livestock facility, located right next to the NC Cooperative Extension office in Clinton, and is a part of the 4-H program. The event was sponsored by Prestage Farms and Smithfield Foods.

“I just want to say that it was a beautiful day — we had very talented young people and beautiful animals,” said Eileen Coite, NC Extension Agent of Agriculture & Community Development in Sampson. “It really was just a great day.”

Winners from each of the events included:

Swine Showmanship Champions

• Junior — Evan Mayo from Battleboro

• Intermediate — Riley Scott from Elizabeth City

• Senior — Justus Meads from Hertford

Lamb Showmanship Champions

• Junior — Lexi Barbour from Kenly

• Intermediate — Emma Britt from Whitakers

• Senior — Kalen Barwick from Deep Run

Heifer Showmanship Champions

• Junior — Gage Kildow from Beulaville

• Intermediate — Caleb Davis from Zebulon

• Senior — Schyler Crocker from Selma

Grand/Reserve Champion animals

• Grand Champion Market Hog — Justus Meads from Hertford

• Reserve Champion Market Hog — Riley Scott from Elizabeth City

• Grand Champion Market Lamb — Hattie Jo Powell from Four Oaks

• Reserve Champion Market Lamb — Kalen Barwick from Deep Run

• Grand Champion Beef Heifer — Schyler Crocker from Selma

• Reserve Champion Beef Heifer — Caleb Davis from Zebulon

