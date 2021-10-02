Melenas tapped for new CCS role

After the recent departure of Dr. Kelly Batts, Clinton City Schools needed a new executive director of Instructional Services. It didn’t take them long, bringing in Dr. Theresa Melenas to take up the mantle.

“I am very excited to be taking this role,” Melenas said. “The Curriculum Instruction seat is where I’ve wanted to be for a very long time.”

“That’s what my master’s degree was in and that has always been the end goal — working in the central office,” she added. “So, this is just one step closer to that end goal and I’m super excited to have it.”

If Melenas’ name sounds familiar it’s because she is the former principal of Union Middle School who was named the Sampson County Schools 2021-22 Principal of the Year after just six years at the helm.

Having achieved so much there, it was a bittersweet moment to leave, especially after the close relationships she built.

“It was difficult, a lot of relationships were built in that community with parents, community members and strong ones with my staff,” Melenas said.”

“There were tears on both parts, but I think most of them, at least in the school building, realized that I can do more good and support more students in a bigger way in this role,” she continued. “They saw the importance of that for me, so instead of impacting one school I can impact the district. So, they were tears of joy mixed in with a little bit of sadness. It was very bittersweet.”

Melenas landed the job after the departure of Batts to take an education job with the state.

“After Dr. Batts left to return to DPI (Department of Public Instruction), where I know her heart was and where she wanted to be, this position opened up,” Melenas stated. “People had known that I was looking for a position of this type for a while. I tried in Sampson a few times for a position like this, but it just didn’t work out for whatever reason.”

“I was actually told by somebody in Sampson that this position had come open and I applied and interviewed for it,” Melenas continued.

“I’ve worked with Dr. (Wesley) Johnson, CCS Superintendent, in the past and we have a good working relationship in many different ways,” she said. “He knows my abilities and my work ethic. He’s put a lot of trust in me and I appreciate that.”

Melenas also pointed out that this all happened just six weeks ago, which is about how long it took to complete her transfer. Now that she’s finally in place, she says that her list of things to get done is already stacking up.

“This year for Clinton City is a big year of reviews,” Melenas said. “We have our accreditation review, we’ve got several monitoring visits this year and we have the roll out of DPI’s Learning and Reading training. So I’m looking at a bulletin board in front of me and it’s just full of things and tasks that need to be completed,” Melenas remarked.

Thanks to all those tasks, she’s already had a hand in multiple new areas that’s she’s never experienced. She said it’s something she’s been rather enjoying.

“I’ve told someone just recently that I’ve spent time in Pre-K land, then in CTE land, then I moved over to federal programs,” she stated.

“So, it’s just having a foot or toe maybe in each of the lands every day but that’s the exciting part,” Melenas added. “I’m not doing the same thing every day because there’s a lot under the umbrella of Curriculum Services. I get to help craft all of that and it’s fabulous.”

