Sampson road to close for maintenance

NEWTON GROVE — A portion of a Sampson County road will be closed for about two weeks for maintenance.

The bridge on Church Road over Sevenmile Swamp, north of Seven Mile Church Road, will be closed to traffic beginning Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. The road is scheduled to reopen the evening of Oct. 22. During this time, the N.C. Department of Transportation will be doing bridge maintenance.

Drivers will be detoured onto Seven Mile Church, Houses Mill and Rosin Hill roads.

NCDOT suggests drivers take the detour into account when planning their commute, as it may take longer than normal, and use caution near the work zone.