Scouts, SCC reach out to homeless

SALEMBURG — Last Saturday at the Salemburg Christian Food Bank, a group of girls and students gathered together to spread love, hope and practicality through a kind gesture.

Scouts, club members and the Sampson Community College Psychology Club joined forces to put together bags for homeless people in Fayetteville who live in a village near a bridge.

“It makes you angry because nobody should have to live like that,” said Kim Lackey, who works with the Cookie Clover Scouts 4-H Club and Girl Scout Troop 946.

Bags were made up of different items, from socks, feminine products, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Thanks to some generous donations they were able to add new stuff to the bags that they already had,” said Kim.

Members that went to the bridge site were Mabel Parker, Magdalene Parker, Matilda Parker, Kaylee Lackey, Madison Lackey and RuthAnn Parker.

“From making the bags they went over to the Salemburg Grill where they made sausage dogs for use to take out there to people,” said Kim. “We also got some canned goods off the shelves at the food bank that have pop tops like soups and canned meat, stuff of that nature, to take them.”

Prior to going out there Alannah Cain, Destiny Davis, Madison Lackey, GC, Kaylee Lackey filled bags at a meeting for Cookie Clover Scouts and Troop 946. Cain and Lackey earned their Bronze award with this project.

Garrett and Hilda Hill, Kim’s husband Lance, and others went out to visit with the folks at the camp and help distribute the collected goods.

“They were so excited about those hot sausage dogs it was not even funny,” said Kim. “But the part that will tear your heart out is when this one lady came up. We were handing them female hygiene bags and male hygiene bags, and she goes ‘Oh my gosh there’s socks!’ Hey guys there’s socks, they are giving us socks.”

When they went to drop off the items, everyone went to get a bag, she said. Kim said that they were so pleased that they had so many donations, and were able to give them two bags.

“Everybody that was there was able to get four pairs of socks.”

For them it was the realization about how someone got so excited about a pair of socks, socks she said someone might get at Christmas and not even think twice about it.

“It’s something that we take so for granted,” said Kim. “We get a sock with a hole in it and we throw it in the trash. We don’t even think about it.”

“This woman had tears in her eyes because she got socks.”

“They are burning trash to have heat, they need blankets, some have sleeping bags, and most all of them had a tent to sleep in,” said Kim.

“It was surreal.”

Kaylee Lackey and Madison Lackey both said that the experience was something that would stick with them for a long time, and that it sort of changed their perceptions on a few things.

“It was not what I expected, I will say that,” said Kaylee.

Kaylee said that it was as if they have a small community set up there, and she was really sad to go down there.

“Everything that I have in my house I take for granted, every single day,” she said. “Fresh water, being able to take a shower whenever I want. They don’t have that. They can’t do that.”

One thing they dropped off was water, and she said that they were so happy to have that water and the food.

“It was really heartbreaking going down there. They would do anything they could to help anybody because they know what it is like going through something that is traumatizing.”

Kaylee said that she wants to keep going down there, and maybe help them clean up some of the trash that was around.

“I was expecting it to be a little different,” said Madison. “I never knew how much stuff that we have and we are basically more privileged than we expect.”

Some things were surprising for Kaylee.

“They were really kind,” Kaylee said. “With everything they have been through they are really grateful. They were happy that we were just there.”

“When I went down there my heart kind of broke,” Madison said. “It was really bad but they were really nice.”

“I felt happy when I gave them food and they were happy about it, because they were very grateful.”

“They were going through all of that but they were still having a smile.

The club and troop leaders are Kim Lackey, Rose Lee and Kathryn Davis.

