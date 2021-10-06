Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Sept. 28 — Dejuani Terrell Spencer, 18, of 306 S. Herman St., Goldsboro, was charged with possession of stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 15.

• Sept. 28 — Luis Daniel Castillo-Caceres, 25, of 169 Lopez Lane, Faison, was charged with first degree trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 28.

• Sept. 28 — Alexander Williams, 24, of 525 Wailea Drive, Hope Mills, was charged with possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon. No bond listed; court date is Oct. 27.

• Sept. 29 — Adam Curtis Starling, 33, of 107 Azalea Trail, Salemburg, was charged with animal cruelty. No bond or court date listed.

• Sept. 29 — Anson Avery Maynard, 48, of 2845 U.S. 301 South, Dunn, was charged with violation of court order and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 28.

• Sept. 29 — Joseph Linwood Johnson, 44, of 51 Dodge Lane, Dunn, was charged with larceny and failure to work after paid. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 9.

• Sept. 30 — Pedro Modesto Billarreal, 44, of 4165 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 10.

• Sept. 30 — Billie Jo Hall, 39, of 103 Salem Circle, Salemburg, was charged with simple assault, injury to personal property and trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 27.

• Oct. 1 — Sandra Renee Hunt, 49, of 471 Hunt Lane, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting, possession of cocaine and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Oct. 15.

• Oct. 1 — LoJuan Davnne Tonge, 21, of 1189 Ira B Tart Road, Dunn, was charged with felony possession of stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and simple possession of marijuana. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 15.

• Oct. 1 — Rufus Kevin Carter, 53, of 390 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged assault with a deadly weapon and assault by pointing a gun. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Oct. 28.

• Oct. 2 — Adrian Davis Merritt, 30, of 302 Willow Road, Clinton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and order for arrest. Bond set at $43,500; court date is Oct. 29.

• Oct. 2 — William Henry Monroe Jr., 54, of 306 W. Butler Ave., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 8.

• Oct. 3 — Quentin Dashawn Murphy, 25, of 816 Lisbon St., Apt. B, Clinton, was charged with domestic assault on a female, driving while impaired, possession of marijuana, driving while license revoked, resist, delay and obstruct, operating a vehicle with no insurance and drive/allow to drive a motor vehicle with no registration. No bond listed; court date is Oct. 25.

• Oct. 3 — Robert Charles Menter Jr., 37, of 3039 Ashe Ave., Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Oct. 15.

• Oct. 3 — David Vincent McArthur, 53, of 30 Dave Lane, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer and order for arrest. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 25.

• Oct. 3 — John Troy Moore, 32, of 380 Moore Herring Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, fictitious title and second degree trespass. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Oct. 29.

