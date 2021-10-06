BloomFest to blossom in April

Fun activities are in the works for Bloomfest. File photo Arts and crafts activities are part of the April festival in Roseboro. File photo

ROSEBORO — Planning is underway for BloomFest, which is tentatively slated for downtown in April of next year after a going by the wayside the last couple years because of the pandemic.

The Town of Roseboro will be hosting its spring festival on April 30, 2022, and with everything from vendors to music and more.

“We are so excited to reintroduce this festival to our community after taking a short pause due to the pandemic,” said Allison Strickland, one of the committee members for event.

Strickland said that it had been frustrating having to pause everything, especially since their first two events were so “phenomenal”.

“We were really sad but we also understood that was our responsibility,” she said. “Looking out for our community’s health and safety foremost.”

“We really want to let people know that we are coming back, and that we are excited,” said Strickland. “Spring is a beautiful time in Sampson County and we are the only spring event.”

Strickland said that they are working through what the event contains, and that they have created a survey on the town’s website to gauge interest in different types of activities. Their ultimate goal is to create whatever it is the community wants, and what will draw folks in for the day, and potentially, the evening as well.

“We are accepting people’s opinions,” she said. “We want to know what did you love about Bloomfest and if you’ve never been to BloomFest what would you like to see.”

This is about what the community wants, needs and what would best serve everyone, she said, and that there’s something for everyone.

Mayor Alice Butler also said that she’s looking forward to what the festival will bring.

“We are excited to bring BloomFest back to Roseboro,” said Butler.

The day is slated with activities, and in previous years there have different types of entertainment to arts and crafts activities.

“It is always a great day for our community and we already have some new activities planned for our children and teenagers,” said Butler.

“If you would like to help sponsor BloomFest or be a vendor, please visit the town’s website,” Butler said..

“Right now we are seeking event sponsors and are taking in vendor applications,” Strickland said.

Anyone who was a vendor last in the last event, which was in 2019, should have received a personal email from them, said Strickland.

“In anticipation of another successful event and re-energizing the quaint town of Roseboro, a survey is available to community members as a way to ensure the festival truly has unique offerings for everyone,” said Strickland.

Strickland also said that this is an evolving process, and exactly what they are doing and timing will continue to change, but that the public will be updated as it progresses.

“Sponsoring an event of this size is a great business advertisement,” she said. “Because we will advertise across counties.”

Vendor applications and sponsorships will come on a first come, first served basis.

“We are going to continue to focus on the family camaraderie and that this is a family friendly event,” said Strickland.

All of this information can be found on the town website www.roseboronc.com/bloomfest.

