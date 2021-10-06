Chief Justice presents awards to Holland, Howard

Ross Holland Jr., left, accepts the Chief Justice’s Professionalism Award as N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby, center, and District Court Judge Robert Gilmore, right, smile on. Courtesy photo N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby congratulates Timothy Howard upon bestowing him with an award for Howard’s professionalism. Ross Holland Jr. was also recognized. Courtesy photo

This past Thursday, North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby and the Chief Justice’s Committee on Professionalism, led by Executive Director Mel Wright, visited the Fifth Judicial District, including stops in Sampson and Onslow County.

During his visit, Newby presented awards recognizing two Sampson County lawyers for professionalism throughout their careers. The two lawyers receiving the awards were Ross Holland Jr. and Timothy Howard.

Holland and Howard were voted upon by members of the Sampson County Bar and recommended to the Chief Justice for the high honor. The presentation of awards was preceded by remarks from a colleague for each recipient.

For Holland, District Court Judge Robert Gilmore said he had the “distinct honor of recognizing his willingness to help other lawyers in any way possible, along with his continued service on our misdemeanor court appointed attorney indigent list throughout his career, even though his firm likely loses money per hour spent on those cases due to the low hourly rate.”

For Howard, his law partner, Alison G. Carr delivered remarks where she noted that, ever the former Marine, Howard upholds the strongest ethical code, and taught her how to have “gravitas” as a lawyer among many other admirable traits exemplified by Howard.

The Chief Justice’s Professionalism Certificate reads as follows: “Thanks to your steadfast commitment to the legacy of professionalism, the members of the 5th Judicial District Bar better understand the core values of the legal profession. As a result of your leadership, the practice of law continues to be a high calling in North Carolina.”