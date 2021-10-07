Square Fair slated for Saturday

In 2019, the Sampson Arts Council provided free canvas bags to the community and gave them materials to make their own prints on the bags. Virginia Tew, 7, painted her free canvas bag with the help of Brynna Thompson. File photo The Huckleberry Brothers entertained listeners on the grounds of the Sampson County History Museum in 2018 during the museum’s Craft Demonstration Day, held in conjunction with the Court Square Street Fair. File photo Clinton Square Fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sampson Arts Council art activities on Main Street Sampson County History Museum open Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Car Show at the Clinton City Market at 215 Lisbon St. 2 p.m. Barbecue cook-off winners announced on Main Street side of the Sampson County Courthouse 3 p.m.. Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Car Show winner announced at the Clinton City Market

CLINTON — This Saturday downtown Clinton will be bustling with vendors, businesses, cars and barbecue.

The 33rd annual Square Fair will kick off at 10 a.m. with a day slated with activities until 3 p.m..

“This is a great opportunity to come downtown and check out our new businesses and support our small businesses,” said Mary Rose, the Main Street Program manager and City Planning director.

There’s been a lot of time and effort going into making it as safe as we can make it,” said City Manager Tom Hart.

“We will be holding the barbecue cook-off,” she said. “We will have street vendors and the Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Car Show.”

Hogs will be delivered the night before the event for the barbecue cook off and teams will spend Friday night preparing and cooking for the day’s competition.

“We are looking forward to hosting some of our local teams that have participated in the past,” said Rose. “We have seven teams participating.”

At 2 p.m. the winner for the barbecue cook off will be announced on the Main Street side of the Sampson County Courthouse.

In addition to the barbecue there will be concessions on site as well. The Square Fair and barbecue cook off has been an event in Clinton since the early ’90s and began as a crafts fair.

“The event was rebranded in 2019 as part of our overall city and downtown branding which has been developed and implemented over the past four years,” Rose said previously.

“The Sampson County History Museum will be open to the public for visitors as well,” she said.

Rose said that, in light of the pandemic, there will be a few changes to the usual routine, with the need to spread out vendors a little more ensure social distancing for example.

“The biggest change was looking at the layout and the choke points,” Hart said. “We looked at how it was laid out to eliminate the chances of people bunching up.”

“We will be spacing out more and have 60 vendors lined up,” said Rose.

Hart said that they have a few less vendors than previous years, which has made it a little easier in terms of planning.

“We have been thinking through things and having conversations with the hospital and the health department,” said Hart. “In that there was a little bit more effort involved.”

Vendors will be along Main Street, Vance Street and Lisbon Street.

“We are limiting our capacity so that we can spread everyone out,” she said.

Vendors were capped this year as to ensure adequate spacing due to the pandemic. It’s also impacting entertainment. This year there won’t be an entertainment stage or children’s inflatables, but Rose said they are holding hope for next year.

“We had to make those decisions to provide for better safety and we are hoping in a few years to get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Rose.

Hart said that they had figured it would also been a lot harder to get programming with the pandemic restrictions, like with dance studios and other acts that might not be performing as much as usual.

“A stage is a place where people are likely to congregate,” he said, noting that it will be absent this year.

In addition to those activities, the Sampson Arts Council will have art activities on Main Street.

The Ol’Lightnin’ Rods Car Show will be held at the market at 215 Lisbon St. At the end of the event at 3 p.m. the Ol’Lightnin’ Rods Car Show winner will be announced at the Clinton City Market.

Sponsors this year include Smithfield Foods, Williamson Gas, Hog Slat and Prestage Farms. For more information, call 910-299-4904.

