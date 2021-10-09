Raising awareness of breast cancer

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women in the U.S. It is the second leading cause of death in women overall and the leading cause of death among Hispanic women. In 2021, there are 72 projected new cases of female breast cancer and 10 projected deaths due to female breast cancer in Sampson County.

Through the Sampson County Breast and Cervical Control Program (BCCCP), the local health department works hard to spread awareness of breast cancer and to make more women aware of the risks involved. With teamwork and continued screenings, we can help women who would not normally be able to get screenings, receive them. The BCCCP program provides free or low-cost breast cancer screenings and follow-up services to eligible women in Sampson County. These services include: clinical breast exams, screening mammograms, diagnostic testing and referrals to treatment.

Women are eligible if they meet all of the following criteria:

1. Are 40-64 years old;

2. Have a household income at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level;

3. Are uninsured or underinsured; and are without Medicare Part B or Medicaid

The Sampson County Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCCP) Advisory Board exists to educate and inform the community of the importance of early detection and treatment of breast and cervical cancer. The BCCCP Advisory Board urges women to take advantage of the BCCCP program offered through the local health department to help with the cost of breast cancer screenings.

For two decades, the Sampson County Health Department has participated in the North Carolina Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program and has made fighting breast cancer an important part of women’s health care. The Health Department has helped over 1,000 women get screenings for breast and cervical cancer and have helped women receive treatment for the unfortunate diagnosis of breast or cervical cancer; therefore, providing many women with hope.

Studies have shown that the risk for breast cancer is due to a combination of factors. Most women have some risk factors, but most women do not get breast cancer.

Risk factors that cannot be changed include:

• Gender — Being a woman is the main risk for developing breast cancer.

• Age — The risk of getting breast cancer increases with age. Most breast cancers occur in women over the age of 50.

• Reproductive history — Women who started menstruating before age 12 or who went through menopause after age 55 have a slightly higher risk of breast cancer.

• Dense Breasts — Dense breasts have more connective tissue than fatty tissue, which can make seeing tumors on a mammogram harder.

• Personal or family history of breast cancer — women that have had breast cancer are more likely to get breast cancer a second time. Risk is also higher among women whose close blood relatives have had breast cancer.

• Previous treatment using radiation therapy — Radiation therapy to the chest or breasts before age 30 increases a woman’s risk of getting breast cancer later in life.

• Diethylstilbestrol (DES) — Pregnant women who took this drug to prevent miscarriage in the U.S. between 1940 and 1971 have a higher risk of getting breast cancer.

• Genetic predisposition — Normally, the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes help to prevent cancer by making proteins that keep cells from growing abnormally. However, if you have inherited a mutated copy of either gene from a parent, you are at increased risk for breast cancer.

Risk factors that can be changed include:

• Not being physically active — the risk of getting breast cancer is higher in women that are not physically active.

• Being overweight or obese after menopause — the risk of getting breast cancer is higher in older women that are overweight or obese compared to older women at a normal weight.

• Taking hormones — Some forms of hormone replacement therapy taken during menopause can increase risk for breast cancer when taken for more than 5 years. Certain birth control pills have also been found to raise breast cancer risk.

• Reproductive history — Factors such as having the first pregnancy after age 30, not breastfeeding and not having a full-term pregnancy can increase breast cancer risk.

• Drinking alcohol — Risk for breast cancer increases with the more alcohol a woman drinks.

For more information about the Sampson County BCCCP Program, contact the Health Department at 910-592-1131, ext. 4214, 4968, or 4240. For more information about the BCCCP Advisory Board, call 910-592-1131 ext. 4240 or visit http://www.scpfhc.org/sampson-county-bcccp.html.

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, North Carolina Breast & Cervical Cancer Control Program, North Carolina State Center for Health Statistics

Luke Smith is a Public Health Educator II at the Sampson County Health Department.