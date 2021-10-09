Davis now heading Clinton PD

Ronald Davis, Sr., far left, said that his son Anthony, center, has taught him a lot. On right is Clinton Mayor Lew Starling. Ronald Davis, Sr. pins the badge on his son Anthony Davis, Clinton’s new police chief. New Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis was sworn in alongside his family with department officials and supporters present. Anthony Davis signed his formal acceptance of the chief position after being sworn in this week.

CLINTON — On Tuesday night, surrounded by family, Anthony Davis was sworn in as the new Chief of Police for the Clinton Police Department.

After a months-long search by the Mercer Group, which has been used to fill other positions in the city, Davis was chosen after what city officials said was a thorough vetting process.

“I’m very proud of him,” said Davis’ father, Ronald Davis, Sr.. “He’s taught me a lot.”

His father spoke before pinning Davis’ badge on.

“I never had any trouble out of Anthony,” he said, his voice filled with emotion.

Davis has been working his way up the ranks for quite a few years, holding various positions within the department and taking on more and more responsibility, with his last position being Assistant Chief before becoming the Interim Chief.

Just a few weeks ago, after a months-long search, the City of Clinton announced the selection of Anthony Davis.

“The outpouring of support I have received over the past few weeks has been overwhelming. I believe this speaks volumes about the reputation the department has with the community and those relationships we have built over the past several years,” Davis had said.

Davis was selected after a rigorous recruitment and selection processm City Manager Tom Hart noted previously. The job opportunity attracted more than 20 applicants from nine states. Hart said that that pool was whittled to five candidates, four of which came in for interviews and their final assessments before a decision was made.

“I’m truly humbled to be picked as the new Chief of Police and lead such an exceptional organization into its next chapter,” Davis said previously. “This is a great success story for the Clinton Police Department. Being able to start my career here and work my way through the ranks shows the value the City of Clinton places on employees.”

Davis has been with the department for close to 20 years, starting in 2003 as a patrol officer. He served in various positions including as a Corporal in the Traffic Division and as a Sergeant supervising the Neighborhood Improvement Team.

Davis is the director of the Basic Law Enforcement Training School at Sampson Community College. Recently, Davis was voted “Best Police Officer,” in the Sampson Independent’s 2021 Reader’s Choice Awards.

Davis earned a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Columbia Southern University, Orange Beach, Alabama, graduating Magna Cum Laude. He is a graduate of the 27th Session of the Management Development Program at the NC Justice Academy and in 2012, he received his Advance Law Enforcement Certification from the Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission.

Mercer, the company chosen to handle the selection process, made a presentation to keep everyone informed in June. First came a position analysis, where Mercer interviewed stakeholders to figure out the particular needs for the position. The process is designed to be both competitive as well as comprehensive.

“I was sort of a unanimous, at the end day, were were all sitting down, and it was that Davis stacked up very well,” said Hart. “He stacked up very well against the candidates and was ready to lead the department.”

“It really wasn’t a pony show for the sake of it by any means,” said Hart. “If your internal candidates stack up and win out, then they stack up and win out.”

“We had a large number of people apply,” said Mayor Lew Starling.

Former Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards went into retirement on July 1 after more than four years leading the department.

