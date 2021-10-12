Barbecue Cookoff winners named

Lewis McDougald of Big Hawg BBQ of Clinton won top prize at the 28th Annual Clinton Square Fair Barbecue Cookoff, held in conjunction with the Clinton Square Fair on Saturday. Courtesy photo Rick Naylor of Rick’s BBQ of Clinton won second place in the Barbecue Cookoff. Courtesy photo Colonial Heights FWB Church of Clinton earned third place in the competition. Courtesy photo

Lewis McDougald of Big Hawg BBQ of Clinton won top prize at the 28th Annual Clinton Square Fair Barbecue Cookoff, held in conjunction with the Clinton Square Fair on Saturday.

Rick Naylor of Rick’s BBQ of Clinton won second place in the Barbecue Cookoff.

Colonial Heights FWB Church of Clinton earned third place in the competition.

Clinton Police Club took fourth place in the Barbecue Cookoff.