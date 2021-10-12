Square Fair returns to Sampson

A mainstay, the Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Antique Car Show saw many classic automobiles on display during Saturday’s fair. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Based out of New York, brass musician Jon Noel was one of the stars of the show at Clinton’s Square Fair, as crowds gathered for his performance on an overcast day that saw a smaller crowd in the downtown courthouse square. The amount of vendors were decreased to allow for social distancing, but rain further compounded the lower turnout as it poured in the days and hours leading up to the festivities, canceling Craft Demonstration Day at the Sampson County History Museum as well as some other activities. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent The barbecue was still in abundance, as the Shed Heads from The Grateful Shed, along with many others cooked for the masses. See BBQ Cookoff contest winners inside today’s edition. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

Based out of New York, brass musician Jon Noel was one of the stars of the show at Clinton’s Square Fair, as crowds gathered for his performance on an overcast day that saw a smaller crowd in the downtown courthouse square. The amount of vendors were decreased to allow for social distancing, but rain further compounded the lower turnout as it poured in the days and hours leading up to the festivities, canceling Craft Demonstration Day at the Sampson County History Museum as well as some other activities.

Fair-goers make their way through downtown Clinton during Saturday’s event.

A mainstay, the Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Antique Car Show saw many classic automobiles on display during Saturday’s fair.

The barbecue was still in abundance, as the Shed Heads from The Grateful Shed, along with many others cooked for the masses. See BBQ Cookoff contest winners inside today’s edition.