Living history at Register Farms

The shocked cow was photographed at Register Farms right after feeding time. A New Holland tractor, operated by Craven L. Register, makes its way through the field.

Register Farms was established in 1820. The farm, located on Union School Road, Clinton, is owned and operated by Craven L. Register, with the help of his son Carlton Register and his grandson Glenn Register. This old barn shelter at Register Farms is about 100 years old.

The shocked cow was photographed at Register Farms right after feeding time.

A New Holland tractor, operated by Craven L. Register, makes its way through the field.