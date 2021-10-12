Local libraries expanding offerings

Sampson-Clinton Public Libraries is joining NC Cardinal, which will bring resources sharing from more than 40 library systems in North Carolina to the county. File Photo

A new and exciting change is coming to the Sampson-Clinton Public Libraries with plans of expanding resources on both in-person and digital fronts.

In her short time as the new Library Director, Kelsey Edwards has been steadily working toward growing the libraries. A major change she said the community can look forward to is the library system’s joining NC Cardinal.

NC Cardinal is a growing consortium of public libraries in over 50 North Carolina counties dedicated to sharing resources and expanding access through the use of a single online catalog.

NC Cardinal is a program of the State Library of North Carolina, supported by grant funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Federal Library Services and Technology Act. Its catalog holds over seven million items, with over 200 physical branches placed throughout North Carolina in 57 counties and 45 library systems.

According to the NC Cardinal website, in 2020 alone, it was averaging more than 450,000 checkouts a month.

“The first process of us joining NC Cardinal will be coming in the beginning of December,” Edwards said. “But, the part that’s going to be exciting for the community will be at the beginning of February, when we start resources sharing. This will be with over 40 library systems throughout the state, so we’ll be able to get books, audio books and movies from those systems in North Carolina.”

Edwards did mention that resource sharing will be for physical materials only, including books, audiobooks and DVDs.

While joining NC Cardinal is already in the works, Edwards also shared other plans she wants to bring while continuing to learn about the community.

“Joining NC Cardinal is already on the map and something that we’re working towards, but we also working on a hundred different things right now,” she stated. “Once we get through that process, I’m looking forward to getting us out and involved with the community more.

“I’m also going to work towards us offering more programs for all ages,” Edwards said. “Those are just some very simple things for now but I still have time to get to know everybody and see where we need to go forward.”

Edwards didn’t highlight only the new, but also wanted to remind the community about how much access they currently have within the library system.

“We don’t just have physical materials, but we have e-resources that I’m not sure people know about,” she said.

Some of the e-resources include the NC Kids Digital Library, which provides eBooks, digital audiobooks, and online videos just for youngsters; Overdrive E-inc Consortium, providing eBooks, digital audiobooks, and digital magazines for all ages; and Language Learning resource, available through NC Live.

“We have many more these are just a few of what we offer, I wanted people to know we are not just whats in the building,” she said chuckling.

There are four library branches as well as outreach services to homebound patrons, nursing facilities and daycares. The branches include JC Holliday Library (Clinton), Roseboro Public Library, Bryan Memorial Library (Newton Grove) and Miriam Lamb Memorial Library (Garland).

For more information about NC Cardinal, visit statelibrary.ncdcr.gov/services-libraries/nc-cardinal. Information on the e-resources can be found at nckids.overdrive.com, e-inc.overdrive.com/e-inc-sampsonclinton/content and https://library.transparent.com/nclive.

