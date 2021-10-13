Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 5 — Erick Rene Thompson, 53, of 802 Kennedy St., Clinton, was charged with interfering emergency communication, communicating threats and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Nov. 1

• Oct. 6 — Rachel Nicole Price, 28, of 3237 E. Darden Road, Faison, was charged with larceny from person. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 29.

• Oct. 6 — Lavonya Banks, 48, of 806 W. Main St., Clinton, was charged with trespass of real property. No bond set; court date is Nov. 18.

• Oct. 6 — Tyra Mallory, 36, of 48 Loop Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Oct. 26.

• Oct. 6 — Kimberly Lee Johnson, 49, of 1346 Wrye Branch Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and failing to stop at stop sign/flashing red light. No bond or court date listed.

• Oct. 7 — Tyrek Dashawn Henry, 20, of 102 Jones St., Salemburg, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct and consuming alcohol by 19/20 years of age. No bond set; court date is Nov. 8.

• Oct. 7 — Charles Burton Womer, 55, of Roseboro, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 16.

• Oct. 7 — James Scott Richmond, 27, of 279 Effie Peterson Lane, Roseboro, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 25.

• Oct. 8 — Rosalino Juarez, 36, of 747 Maynard Road, Godwin, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Oct. 29.

• Oct. 8 — Montressa Shawnte Garner, 39, of 631 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date not listed.

• Oct. 8 — Derrick Jamal Whitfield, 33, of 126 Sylvanus Hall Lane, Beulaville, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, carrying a concealed weapon, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and window tint violation, and out-of-county warrants on charges of breaking and entering, injury to real property, second degree trespass, and misdemeanor probation violation. Bond set at $6,000; court date is Oct. 15.

• Oct. 8 — Carlos Raikem Faison, 31, of 612 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with possession of a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 8.

• Oct. 8 — Stephen Christopher Lee, 37, was charged with driving while impaired, no operator’s license and possession of open container in a motor vehicle. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 27.

• Oct. 9 — Randy Lane Locklear, 39, of 5743 McDougal Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with assault on a female, interfering with emergency communications and damage to property. No bond set; court date is Dec. 9.

• Oct. 9 — David Christopher Price, 52, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Oct. 26.

• Oct. 10 — Amos Richardson, 65, of 106 DE St., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Oct. 26.

• Oct. 10 — Darius Lee Howard, 33, of 1929 Tomahawk Hwy., Harrells, was charged with probation violation and failure to appear- release order. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Oct. 26.

• Oct. 10 — Joshua Lentrel Pigford, 28, of 1527 Buckhorn Road, Willard, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Nov. 24.

• Oct. 11 — Jorge Navarrete Delarosa, 34, of 11570 Keener Road, Faison, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,500; court date was Oct. 12.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.