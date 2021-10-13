Parker to mark 100 years

The guest list is about to grow for Sampson County residents who are reaching the century mark, with its newest soon-to-be-member being Joe Parker. Parker was born on Oct. 14, 1921 and he, like many others who grew up in the South all those years ago, spent his time on the farm. It is something to which he dedicated a large part of his life. While the farmer’s life might’ve been simple, Parker alluded to the craziest thing that may have ever happened to him — surviving a dynamite explosion back in the day. That dynamite couldn’t stop him then and now many years on, Parker will celebrate 100 years of life this Thursday.