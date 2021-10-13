Food distribution, Homecomings slated

On Friday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. the Friendly Trio and Church Association will distribute food bags (drive thru) at the Friendly Community Center, 75 Hanson Road, Clinton. FMI, call Charles Strickland 910-590-4925.

Olivet Baptist Church Clinton, will celebrate their annual Homecoming on Sunday on Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. Minister Margaret Demps will deliver the message and dinner will be safely served following the service. All are welcome to come worship and dine.

Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church, Roseboro, will celebrate their annual Homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. Pastor Dr. Christopher Brown Jr. will deliver the message. Sunday School held at 10 a.m and worship service at 10:30 a.m.

Bible Study every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 31, No Church District Union Solid Rock, St. Paul’s.

Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Clinton, morning service is held every Sunday at 11 a.m. till 12 p.m. Service rendered by Pastor Jeffery White.

Littlefield Missionary Baptist Church Newton Grove, morning service is held every Sunday at 10 a.m. till 12 p.m. Service render by Pastor Claudie Morrisey and mass choir

First Missionary Baptist Church Roseboro, service is held at 10 am till 11 a.m. Pastor John T. Oliver rendered the service. Sunday school at 9 a.m.

Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, services are being held on Facebook.

Please wear your mask. Be safe!

