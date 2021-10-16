Gardeners prep for plant sale

Sampson County Master Gardener Ann Butler lays seed in a bed prior to the group’s Fall Plant Sale, set for next Saturday. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Sue Williams, left, and Marcia Edgerton, fellow Master Gardeners, pose with a batch of freshly pick sweet potatoes. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent This large array of plants is still only a portion of what shoppers can hope to pick up during the Fall Plant Sale set for Saturday, Oct. 23. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Don Butler lends a hand in some of the prep work for the Master Gardeners’ Fall Plant Sale. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent John Smith saws away at a fallen tree with clean up help by Dempsey Craig. This was part of a project the Master Gardeners are working on to extend their pollination garden. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Master Gardener Dempsey Craig loads up cut tree logs during the park workday. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent George Carr, Master Gardener, helping move some of the cleared out tree pieces. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

The Sampson County Master Gardeners were hard at work this past Wednesday during a park workday making preparations for their upcoming Fall Plant Sale.

The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sampson County Cooperative Extension, located at 55 Agriculture Place, Clinton.

“This time of year is an excellent time for planting so we’ve got a good variety of plants that we’ve prepped,” Master Gardener Ann Butler said. “We’ve already got our prices set and we’ll have everything on full display so when people come they’ll be able to see just what the plants look like.”

“It even has on there how to take care of them and so we’re looking forward to, hopefully, having a big crowd come out and get some really good deals on fall plants,” she said.

They certainly have a large selection, shoppers can expect to find everything from Fig Trees ($15/3 gallon pot), Aucuba ($10/3 gallon pot), Gardenia Augusta, Cape Jasmine Gardenia, Golden Rain Tree (each $12/3 gallon pot), Blueberries ($8/3 gallon pot) and Edgeworthia ($6/$8/$10 for 1/2/3/gallon pots).

An assortment of Azalea’s from G.G. Gerbing, Hershey Red and Pink Ruffles have prices ranging from 1 to 4 at $12 per plant, 5 to 9 at $10 per plant and 10-plus are $9 per plant. These are just some of what will be available during the sale.

“If people want to do anything in their yard, landscaping wise, this is a great time of year to put out plants,” Butler said. “It will give the root system time to develop, which will help them have beautiful plants come next spring. So I would encourage anyone that’s looking to do improvements or enhancements to their landscaping at home to come on out and shop with us.”

Butler also noted that the money from the plant sales benefit environmental enhancement and education projects for youth, adults and the agricultural community.

“We also utilize our funds to purchase supplies to support our greenhouse, propagation areas and our demonstration gardens,” she said. “While the Master Gardeners fall under the umbrella of Cooperative Extension, we are a not for profit organization composed entirely of volunteers trained through North Carolina State University.”

A couple of Butler’s fellow Master Gardeners were there this week helping prep for the Fall Plant Sale and echoed her thoughts.

“Fall is just a really great time to plant,” Marcia Edgerton said. “It’s cooler, there’s more moisture and gardens really get a head start for next year. People often get more interested in the spring and they’re doing themselves a favor if they get some of the work done in the fall. That way they can enjoy the fruits of their labor in the spring.”

“We’ve got a lot of blood, sweat and tears in our plants right now and they’ve got a really good root system and we are proud of them,” Sue Williams said. “Nothing beats just getting out there and digging in the dirt and we are ready to pass them on to anybody who wants them.”

While the Fall Plant Sale is only for that day plants can still be brought after the event.

“Folks who are unable to attend the, Oct. 23, plant sale can still purchase plants by scheduling an appointment,” Butler stated. “A Master Gardener will help them select appropriate plants for their landscaping needs.”

Butler also shared a small bit of insight about some of their upcoming event after the Fall Plant Sale.

“In addition to the fall plant sale, in November we sell Christmas plants, specifically poinsettias, Christmas cacti and amaryllis that are of superior quality,” she said. “Finally, each April we have a spring plant sale during which folks can shop for azaleas, aucuba, gardenias and many more landscaping plants.”

For more information regarding the sales, scheduling an appointment or about becoming a Master Gardener, contact Cooperative Extension Services at 910-592-7161 and ask for a Master Gardener or Lynn Raynor.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.