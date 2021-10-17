Renaissance man Hobbs to retire after four decades with SRMC

Robert Hobbs, left, with one of his coworkers Ronnie Aycock during his earlier years at Sampson Regional. Courtesy Photos Soon-to-be-retiree Robert Hobbs strikes a smile during one of his many days on the clock at the hospital. Courtesy Photos After more than 40 years on the job Robert Hobbs has been everything from an orderly, nursing assistant, EMT and an Operating Room assistant, dedicating all those hours and years of service to Sampson Regional Medical Center. Courtesy Photos

Robert Hobbs is a name that’s been synonymous with Sampson Regional Medical Center for the past four decades. After 40-plus years of dedication to the hospital, the lifelong Sampson native is finally hanging it up after recently announcing his retirement, effective later this month.

“It feels great to finally be retiring, I’m excited about it, but of course, I’ll miss my coworkers and the patients I’ve seen and been with over these many years,” Hobbs said.

With him finally taking this step, Hobbs reflected on what sparked the decision.

“Well for one I’ve been there for over 40 years and I’m 65 years old,” Hobbs said. “Plus my father is also 100 years old and I’m deciding to come out now so I can be around more to take care of him. With him being up in age I just want to spend time with him.”

“Me and some of my coworkers around my age got to talking last year about us retiring and some of them already have,” he continued. “Since they did, guess figured it was my turn to check out so I can enjoy myself while I’m still able — but the main thing now is taking care of dad.”

Even though Hobbs knows for sure that he’s done with the work life, his plans after retirement are not as solidified.

“I don’t really have much planned currently after retirement, plus at my age I don’t plan to travel much like I used to back in the day. Besides I’ve traveled enough in my time anyways,” he said chuckling. “Now it’s time to just sit back, cool down and relax with whatever time I have left on this earth.”

As for how Hobbs ended up at Sampson Regional, where he’d stay for more than 40 years, he shared the story and how it just sort of happened.

“Funny thing is it was because of ma (Lizzie Hobbs) back in the day sometime in the 70s,” Hobbs said with a smile. “We were in Clinton and just happened to stop by Sampson Regional. We were in administration for whatever reason and we got to talking with the nursing director I believe it was.”

“She told us they were looking for somebody and, believe it or not, they hired me right then on the spot.”

“I remember my first day of work, I was in training and was pushing around a wheelchair,” he said. “But then, wouldn’t you know it, I ran over one of the nurse’s foot and I remember saying ‘oops excuse me I’m in training.’”

Hobbs began reflecting on the old days of Sampson Regional after that, harking back to before technology became common, a time he says when beds had to be hand cranked to adjust them, doctors walked around with old carts or clipboards and everything was on paper.

While thinking back on that time, it rekindled a moment that Hobbs says really drove home how much he liked his work.

“One of the things that made me really like the job is when I had to take Dr. Carl Barr to WakeMed when he was having a heart attack I think it was,” Hobbs said. “I had to drive him there in the rescue squad and we still reminisce over that today whenever we see each other.”

“He told me after it happened that that was the fastest he’d ever been to WakeMed,” he said laughingly. “I’ve had to take patients all over from WakeMed, to Chapel Hill to Goldsboro and beyond.”

In his 40-plus years, Hobbs has worked multiple positions throughout the hospital from an orderly to a nursing assistant, to the emergency room and in the operating room. He had a long path throughout Sampson Regional.

“I remember a few years later after I had started working there, the nursing supervisor, Dee Bryant, said to me ‘Robert, why don’t you go back to school and become an EMT or something,’” Hobbs said. “I told her I’d think about it, but eventually I went to Sampson Community College and got my EMT license.”

“Man I remember having to get checked in at the Community College and once I was approved I started taking classes,” he continued. “I also remember the day I got my license because there was three of us there that day. When we got the test back, they said that everybody had passed and we went to shouting.”

“Gosh that was back sometime during the 80s, but before that I had been in the Emergency Room as a nursing assistant.”

Hobbs went on to share another story about how he began working in OR, the place he’d stay until retirement.

“It wasn’t to long after ma passed back in 2004, I think it was year later, the OR director/supervisor and I got to talking one day,” Hobbs said. “He’d say to me ‘hey you wanna come work with us’ to which I said, ‘yeah I wouldn’t mind.’ Then he told me I’d have every weekend off and holidays off to and I said ‘yeah’ again. When I was in the emergency room, I had to be on call, worked weekend, night and so on. After, I switched over to OR, I’ve been there ever since.”

“I’ve enjoyed it but Lord knows I have seen a lot of nasty stuff though.”

With his retirement on the horizon, Hobbs wrote a small farewell letter to announce his retirement, leaving these few words behind to a job and staff he’s held dearly for most his life.

“To Sampson Regional Medical Center and to Chief Nursing Officer, Tammy King, I’m crafting this letter to let everyone know I am getting ready to retire,” the letter said. “I have enjoyed working at Sampson Regional for over 40 years. As some of you know I started out on third floor as a nursing assistant. Afterwards, I went back to school at Sampson Community College for EMT before switching over to the Emergency Room.

“I worked in ER for 25 years then, when the opportunity came up; I went over to OR as an assistant until present day,” it continuned. “I have enjoyed my entire journey across Sampson Regional. I have also learned a lot over these past 40 years and have enjoyed the job and staff I’ve worked with my whole career.

“I just want everybody to know now that Oct. 29 will be my last day,” Hobbs stated. “So please, all of you to wish me luck in my retirement and God Bless.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.