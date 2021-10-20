Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 14 — Sara Faith Davis, 20, of 210 Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 26.

• Oct. 14 — Hannah Erin Edge, 23, of 6042 Church Road, Newton Grove, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. No bond set; court date is Nov. 10.

• Oct. 14 — Britney Thalia Guzman, 19, of 4925 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Oct. 25.

• Oct. 15 — Marvin Miguel Aranda, 42, of 504 Green St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Nov. 12.

• Oct. 15 — Donna Renee Warren, 48, of 345 Fork Lane Drive, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Nov. 8.

• Oct. 16 — Rayette May Ellis, 45, of 182 Thornton Road, Dunn, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 30.

• Oct. 16 — Vann White, 33, of 182 Thornton Road, Dunn, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with minor present and assault on a female. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Nov. 30.

• Oct. 16 — Terrance Lee Parker, 25, of 100 Huckleberry Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, exceeding posted speed, possession of open container, carrying a concealed weapon and driving left of center. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Nov. 15.

• Oct. 16 — Jonathan Jermaine Oates, 28, of 203 Greentree Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and open burning when prohibited. Bond set at $5,500; court date is Oct. 29.

• Oct. 16 — Antoine Demetri Saunders. 25, of 118 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with two counts of delivering methamphetamine, exceeding posted safe, driving while license revoked and felony probation violation. Bond set at $10,500; court date is Nov. 8.

• Oct. 16 — Morgan Charles Ellis, 37, of 182 Thornton Road, Dunn, was charged with injury to personal property, communicating threats, assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Dec. 7.

• Oct. 18 — Micah Shawn Ledford, 28, of 155 Summertree Court, Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, and multiple counts of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Nov. 12.

• Oct. 18 — James Ramon Rivera, 20, of 91 Retirement Lane, Salemburg, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle with no insurance, displaying a revoked tag, exceeding posted speed, brake lamp violation, reckless driving to endanger, hit/run- failing to stop for property damage and no operator’s license. Bond set at $22,500; court date is Nov. 12.

• Oct. 18 — Tyree Joel Smith, 33, of 710 Stetson St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. No bond or court date listed.

• Oct. 19 —Tyler Britt Strickland, 27, of 1975 Lake Artesia Road, Faison, was charged with assault on a female, injury to personal property and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Nov. 15.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.