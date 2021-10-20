Woodmen brighten up Newton Grove

Part of the pine straw that was spread across the Town Hall by Woodmen of the World. Courtesy Photos Members from the Woodmen of the World that came to help complete the project for the Newton Grove Town Hall this past weekend. Courtesy Photos More of the pine straw that was placed around the sign in front of the Town Hall. Courtesy Photos

NEWTON GROVE — The Town Hall in Newton Grove received upgrades to its landscape this past Saturday, thanks to the Giving Together grant from Woodmen of the World.

“Woodmen of the World has been a fraternity and insurance company here in the Newton Grove area for many, many years, along with the state of North Carolina,” Mayor Stephen Jackson said. “Many of the folk of my age participated in a camp that the Woodmen of the World held in Fort Barnwell that they invited their policy holders to attend.”

“The new Woodmen of the World manager for this area approached the town about community involvement and asked could they do stuff for the Town of Newton Grove.”

Since they received the green light from the town, members from Woodmen and the community gathered together to complete the project. As part of it they spread pine straw around the front of building and around the sign area of the Town Hall. They also brought an assortment of potted plants and flowers which were placed to accent the stairs leading up to the front door.

The outreach was a part of Woodmen’s community involvement efforts.

Jackson shared more on just how the community came together to complete this project for the town.

“Pine straw was one of the things they offered us and we of course told them by all means please bring it,” he said. “So they came over the weekend with the manager and some more of their members.”

“We also had members of the board of directors for the Woodmen of the World here in Newton Grove and in the community come out and help spread the pine straw for the Town Hall,” Jackson added.

Jackson was ecstatic about the project and made sure to thank all who were involved in making this happen.

“I think it’s an honor that we have such community involvement here, we’ve got some great businesses and Wooden of the World is one them that supports our community,” Jackson said. “We thank them for all they do for this community.”

He also noted that they have more projects around town that could use some support and invited Wooden to lend aid again if they wanted.

“I just have to tip my hat to the Woodmen of the World family and thank them again,” he said. “If they’ve got other projects they want to help the town with — we’ve got a list that’s long, but we’d be happy to share it with them.”

