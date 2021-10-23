Sampson highway to close for pipe repair

DELWAY — A section of N.C. 903 in Sampson County is scheduled to be closed for about two weeks while N.C. Department of Transportation crews repair a pipe.

N.C. 903 (E. Magnolia Lisbon Road) will close about 1.5 miles from N.C. 411 at 9 a.m. Monday. It is scheduled to reopen by 5 p.m. Nov. 5. Crews will repair a crossline pipe under the road at a tributary of the Black River.

Traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 421, N.C. 41, and N.C. 411.

Impacts to drivers are expected to be low, but drivers should still take the detour into an account when planning their commute and using caution when in the area.